I'm hoping some of the genius hacksters on here can give me some suggestions

I've taken the plunge and got the new Sky Box, with MySky - and I like it. There are a few thipngs I'm not crazy about, but personally I can deal with most of them just fine.

My wife OTOH, is practically seething with anger at the colour cheme they have chosen for the TVGuide. 👿

The White text on Blue background is making it REALLY hard for her to read (To be fair, I find it a real struggle too...)

Considering this is an Android TV box, I was expecting the ability to customise in the menus. Sadly I can't find any choices other than under accessability a choice to turn on "High Contrast" Instead of changing the colour scheme - All that does is make the white text a little brighter. 🙃

So - I'm actually wondering if it might be possible to root the box, and do some under the hood digging to manually choose the colour scheme. Is this even a possibility? Has anyone looked at doing this? I'm kind of suspecting this box is locked down tighter than Fort Knox so people can't dig into the video files and do something jolly rogerish with them (DEFINATELY NOT what I have any interest in!), but maybe someone somewhere has cracked open the OS of one of these things and made it so we can do some of our own choices?

Anybody got any ideas?