After holding off on the initial offer (knowing from buried in their FAQ that it was held open for after the email cutoff date) we got a loyalty offer yesterday stating "The new Sky Box is on us!".

Given it's been a few months since introduction, and there's been plenty of negative feedback with the new box, has it settled down and is it worth replacing current MySky+ box with the new box?

We've currently got recent model LG smart TV and a DishTV SmartVU+ for 2nd TV. Apart from the recording & Sky TV reception capabilities, how different is the interface & additional capabilities of the new Sky box?

Appreciate there's a huge thread about the new Sky box, but just wanting a worth it or not opinions (& reasons why) compared to current kit.

Thanks in advance.