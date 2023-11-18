Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxLoyalty offer: New Sky box for free - Worth it to change?
HaggisKiwi

94 posts

Master Geek


#310739 18-Nov-2023 09:13
After holding off on the initial offer (knowing from buried in their FAQ that it was held open for after the email cutoff date) we got a loyalty offer yesterday stating "The new Sky Box is on us!".

 

Given it's been a few months since introduction, and there's been plenty of negative feedback with the new box, has it settled down and is it worth replacing current MySky+ box with the new box?

 

We've currently got recent model LG smart TV and a DishTV SmartVU+ for 2nd TV. Apart from the recording & Sky TV reception capabilities, how different is the interface & additional capabilities of the new Sky box?

 

Appreciate there's a huge thread about the new Sky box, but just wanting a worth it or not opinions (& reasons why) compared to current kit.

 

Thanks in advance.

Linux
11267 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160776 18-Nov-2023 09:14
New Sky box is better now than when it was first launched, I almost launched it thru the lounge window one night just after I got it

 
 
 
 

Wakrak
1696 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160780 18-Nov-2023 09:29
Some feedback on this offer in the link below (page 111-112, assuming it's the same offer)
New SKY streaming devices (geekzone.co.nz)

MajorFigjam
23 posts

Geek


  #3160859 18-Nov-2023 15:49
Not worth it, unless all you want is a glorified Chromecast.

Read the short pinned thread about the planner. Most of that is still valid, and there have been no recent updates to the Sky Box app

Wait until they fix the critical usability issues.



vexxxboy
4237 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160870 18-Nov-2023 16:40
If you go along with the saying  it is just the simple things in life that make it worthwhile then stay away from the new box , there is nothing simple about it. It is a daily lesson in frustration.




empacher48
366 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3160873 18-Nov-2023 17:30
We were an early adopter of the new box and have been pretty happy with it. There were a few initial teething issues and a bit of a learning curve with the way the new box works vs the old one.

 

We’ve just ordered a sky pod to replace the multi room box we have in our bedroom so it will be interesting to see the difference between the two (already aware of the sky pod limitations with TVNZ).

