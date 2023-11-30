Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxNew White Sky Box - Factory Reset
2kadmin

25 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 21

ID Verified

#310915 30-Nov-2023 08:24
Send private message

If anyone else, like me, signed up for the new white Sky box and found it less than reliable, here is the factory reset procedure. 

Note: I need to do this every so often after running apps, last night it was Amazon Prime. After you exit an app, the box asks you to scan a QR code that isn't there; after a hard reboot, it appears briefly and then gives a contact Sky error message. As this seems to happen when the Sky helpdesk is at home, and just before something important, this might just help someone out. 

WARNING - This will wipe all your recordings and sign you out of all apps

 

Procedure.

  1. Unplug the Sky box

 

  2. Locate the push button on the side of the unit. (see picture below)

 

Sky Box Side Button

 

  3. Push and hold this button, and then plug the box back in.

 

  4. If you got it right you should have a menu appear on the screen.

 

Sky Factory Reset

 

  5. Use the remote to scroll down to factory reset, and push the OK centre button.

 

New Sky Box - Factory Reset Menu

 

6. Confirm the reset.

 

7. After this is complete, you'll need to select the first option from the main menu which will boot the Sky Box.

 

 

 

This might just help someone struggling. 

Create new topic
Jiriteach
1123 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 353

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166126 30-Nov-2023 08:36
Send private message

Nice find! You know you can reset the box from the settings as well?

Perhaps we can pin this post?




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 