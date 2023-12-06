Got an email from Neon today, increasing prices, okay, not great but everything is getting more expensive so I can deal with that. In addition to increasing prices, they are also introducing advertising. A basic plan has ads before shows / movies and when pausing, or a standard plan has ads during pause only (which stop when you un-pause).
No mention of moving into the 21st century with 4k content, no mention of moving even into the 20th century with anything other than 2.0 sound.
Simply not good enough