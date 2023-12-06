Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sen8or

1781 posts

Uber Geek


#311006 6-Dec-2023 10:22
Got an email from Neon today, increasing prices, okay, not great but everything is getting more expensive so I can deal with that. In addition to increasing prices, they are also introducing advertising. A basic plan has ads before shows / movies and when pausing, or a standard plan has ads during pause only (which stop when you un-pause).

 

No mention of moving into the 21st century with 4k content, no mention of moving even into the 20th century with anything other than 2.0 sound.

 

Simply not good enough

alasta
6688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3168724 6-Dec-2023 10:39
Wow, paying to have advertising shoved down your throat is really bad. I'm glad I cancelled my subscription a long time ago. 



morphyoss
24 posts

Geek


  #3168727 6-Dec-2023 10:43
Unreal that they still refuse to offer 4k. They have some good content, but seems like the quality of the service is getting worse, but the price is going up. 

 

 

outdoorsnz
674 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3168728 6-Dec-2023 10:47
That doesn't inspire me much to re-subscribe in the future! Bugger that.



reven
3737 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3168731 6-Dec-2023 10:56
alasta:

 

Wow, paying to have advertising shoved down your throat is really bad. I'm glad I cancelled my subscription a long time ago. 

 

 

 

 

to be fair, sky have been doing this for years.

 

 

 

but no, i wont subscribe to something that makes me pay and has ads.   free, and pay to remove ads (eg youtube), then sure.  i subscribe to youtube premium.

Spanners163
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3168732 6-Dec-2023 10:59
I'm yet to be convinced that the current CEO hasn't had a mind meld with the OG CEO John.

The CEO between them dragged Sky kicking and screaming into about 2013. The current CEO is attempting to roll things back to 2005. The next step will be a plan that only offers content 4:3 to save on the bandwith of the edges of the screen.

Firesphere
23 posts

Geek


  #3168733 6-Dec-2023 11:00
As long as the ads don't interfere with my watching, I don't actually mind them that much.

 

Before/after a show/movie/etc., that's a dealbreaker for me, because it forces me to wait for something I want to watch or do.

 

If I pause, and they put on ads, I don't care much about that, I auto-mute when pausing anyway, and I'm pausing because I'm not going to be looking at the screen.

 

If I can't resume immediately, but have to wait for an ad to finish, then I'm back at the first situation, where I'm forced to wait for something I don't want to wait for, and I'll get cross again

Reanalyse
381 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3168789 6-Dec-2023 11:26
Just cancelled my subscription, only thing I really watched was John Oliver

 
 
 
 

sxz

sxz
761 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3168792 6-Dec-2023 11:45
And no windows app is a real pain.  No app for my panasonic telly.  

openmedia
3310 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3168805 6-Dec-2023 12:40
They should just combine Neon and SkyGo into a single service.




Groucho
523 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3168855 6-Dec-2023 12:56
Should have anticipated there being a catch for them taking months to fix their Android TV app to be responsive... again.

 

Looking at their post at https://www.neontv.co.nz/changes-2024 other than price there's stuff all difference between the 'Basic with Ads' and Standard plans except you pay for no ads.  I don't really care about their 'on-pause' ads, Netflix already do this with self promotion and if you pause it generally means you're not watching.  Credit for not interrupting movies to show ads on the Basic with Ads plan.

evnafets
536 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3168865 6-Dec-2023 13:23
   Credit for not interrupting movies to show ads on the Basic with Ads plan.

 



 

The pessimist in me says that they would if they could, but their current rights don't allow them to so

Chills
161 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3168867 6-Dec-2023 13:40
Just canceled my plan after receiving the email. Amazon Prime is unfortunately the best place to watch movies or shows for me now.

Earbanean
924 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3168869 6-Dec-2023 13:58
Just use a geo-unblocker and get Max (formerly HBO Max).  Better content, sound, picture resolution,...

ezbee
2378 posts

Uber Geek


  #3168876 6-Dec-2023 14:09
Does Australia get a better streaming deal from vendors?

 

Or do they put NZ and Aussie in the same cash cow market, income delta not worth fighting over?

Rushmere
354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3168878 6-Dec-2023 14:17
Earbanean:

 

Just use a geo-unblocker and get Max (formerly HBO Max).  Better content, sound, picture resolution,...

 

 

I've been very tempted by HBO Max. They did say over a year ago that they were planning on launching in NZ, but I haven't seen any updates on this for a while.

 

Do you have any issues with payment, i.e. do they accept a NZ credit card?

