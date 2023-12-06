As long as the ads don't interfere with my watching, I don't actually mind them that much.

Before/after a show/movie/etc., that's a dealbreaker for me, because it forces me to wait for something I want to watch or do.

If I pause, and they put on ads, I don't care much about that, I auto-mute when pausing anyway, and I'm pausing because I'm not going to be looking at the screen.

If I can't resume immediately, but have to wait for an ad to finish, then I'm back at the first situation, where I'm forced to wait for something I don't want to wait for, and I'll get cross again