Strange behaviour on new Sky box
#311074 12-Dec-2023 06:16
Hello all,

 

I’m using the most current software on the new-ish white Sky NZ box. 

 

The box (and not the TV) seem to be in a very detailed Audio Description mode, the remote is limited on it’s actions and green boxes are separating sections of the UX.

 

After 2 attempts at a soft reset, I’m completely lost and reaching out for help and advice!

 

The Audio Description is crazy.. literally reading out signing into each app, or stating a TV show is on channel 3, lasts 39 more minutes etc,etc 

 

Crucially..whilst I can hover over the MyHub button or use the MyHub button on the remote, I cannot use the standard select key and open Android settings.

 

Any advice on

 

     

  1. How to run a hard reset on the new box without a remote 
  2. Any combinations of remote keys pressed down to remove AD mode
  3. Any other ideas?  

 

 

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

 

Jnhassall

  #3170902 12-Dec-2023 06:51
A little more on the Audio Description 

 

Sky Box

 

  • ”signing into TVNZ+ using email address xxx.com

Netflix

 

  • Reads out every name of the shows displaying on your home screen
  • ”Fast forward 3XS”
  • ”at the beginning of the show”
  • ”Volume 16”

 
 
 
 

zxboy
  #3170909 12-Dec-2023 07:52
Looks like an accessibility option is on.

 

If you go to My Hub > Android Settings > Device Preferences > Accessibility (towards the end of the menu) you can see what's been enabled. There is also a shortcut (back and down held for three seconds) which can enable / disable some settings - that may be it.

 

 

Jnhassall

  #3170913 12-Dec-2023 07:58
Thank you XZBoy - that remote short cut worked perfectly.

 

 

 

Merry Christmas.

 

 

 

(will delete the post shortly, hopefully you’ll see this)



  #3170915 12-Dec-2023 08:00
Jnhassall:

 

(will delete the post shortly, hopefully you’ll see this)

 

 

Why ?

 

 




Handsomedan
  #3170929 12-Dec-2023 08:59
xpd:

 

Jnhassall:

 

(will delete the post shortly, hopefully you’ll see this)

 

 

Why ?

 

 

 

 

Agree - would leave this up in case anyone else needs this kind of help. It's a bugbear of many New Sky Box users that they don't get good help from Sky, so this is good stuff. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

evnafets
  #3171004 12-Dec-2023 10:51
And it would also be useful to bring this to the attention of @SkyNZ

 

The fact the standard select key allegedly stops working in this mode sounds like an issue they might want to look at

zxboy
  #3171032 12-Dec-2023 11:44
What's the bet Sky's helpdesk gets a few calls about this feature?

