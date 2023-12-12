Jnhassall:

Hello all,
I’m using the most current software on the new-ish white Sky NZ box.
The box (and not the TV) seem to be in a very detailed Audio Description mode, the remote is limited on it’s actions and green boxes are separating sections of the UX.
After 2 attempts at a soft reset, I’m completely lost and reaching out for help and advice!
The Audio Description is crazy.. literally reading out signing into each app, or stating a TV show is on channel 3, lasts 39 more minutes etc,etc
Crucially..whilst I can hover over the MyHub button or use the MyHub button on the remote, I cannot use the standard select key and open Android settings.
Any advice on
- How to run a hard reset on the new box without a remote
- Any combinations of remote keys pressed down to remove AD mode
- Any other ideas?
Thanks.