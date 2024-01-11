xyeovillian

We only subscribe to sky sports but there seems to be a lack sport that was on last year.

No Dakar 2024, cycling if you search all you get is content from 2023. The navigation is it the ui has always been bad for sky sport and lacking for content.

I know this time of the year there's not much on that's of any interest to me and my wife, And you can't access upcoming progammes 14 days in advance.

So I suppose the alternative is to cancel but would miss FI and I guess the Olympics will be handy later this year. And the cycling if any!