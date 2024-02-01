Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky Signal dropping out in evening
Apsattv

2146 posts

Uber Geek


#311625 1-Feb-2024 21:22
Send private message quote this post

Is anyone else having trouble with Sky dropping out every day this past week from around 4pm onwards and worsening in the evening around 9pm?

 

 

Create new topic
Spyware
3297 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3189476 1-Feb-2024 21:39
Send private message quote this post

No, just you.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2885 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3189479 1-Feb-2024 22:00
Send private message quote this post

Your dish might need a new LNB. The UV damages them over time.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

MikeB4
18191 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3189480 1-Feb-2024 22:09
Send private message quote this post

Sun strike on the satellite maybe. 



Apsattv

2146 posts

Uber Geek


  #3189481 1-Feb-2024 22:11
Send private message quote this post

I'm gonna put my meter on  it once it finishes charging..

 

Install is less than 2 years old..!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wheelbarrow01
1469 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3189486 1-Feb-2024 22:43
Send private message quote this post

Apsattv:

 

Is anyone else having trouble with Sky dropping out every day this past week from around 4pm onwards and worsening in the evening around 9pm?

 

 

Not every day, but I noticed mine had dropped out around 10pm last night - I got the rain fade/atmospheric conditions error message which wouldn't go away. It was strange as it was a nice clear night here in Christchurch. I waited a while then gave up and watched YouTube instead.

 

When I turned Sky on at around 6pm tonight the rain fade message was still there. I did a diagnostic test and it came back with error code 071 (hard disk failure apparently) and operating temperature showed as 47 degrees - not sure if that is high or not.

 

I then tried to do a system restart but the soft button onscreen refused to do this from the remote control - in fact the whole thing was bricked. In the end I held down the physical power button on the front of the decoder for 10 or so seconds, and the box did a power cycle and rebooted. It has been working fine ever since.

 

Mine is a MySky decoder that I've had for just over 8 years. The cynic in me wondered if Sky is artificially manufacturing defects and pushing them out through software updates so customers have to log a fault, and then Sky can conveniently 'encourage' customers to migrate over to those new internet connected boxes.

Apsattv

2146 posts

Uber Geek


  #3189493 1-Feb-2024 23:04
Send private message quote this post

I plugged my meter in and saw that the signal levels are all over the place. On every transponder including the Freeview ones. Hopefully just need to call Sky tomorrow and get them to swap the lnbf. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TAKid
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3190465 4-Feb-2024 16:39
Send private message quote this post

Our Sky signal has been "disturbed" with heavy pixilation on the "+" stations, 1,2,3 at around midday on really bright sunny days. There are no problems other times.

 

 



rugrat
2964 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3190499 4-Feb-2024 19:36
Send private message quote this post

TAKid:

 

Our Sky signal has been "disturbed" with heavy pixilation on the "+" stations, 1,2,3 at around midday on really bright sunny days. There are no problems other times.

 

 

 

 

Time for a new LNB. When I needed a new one, I always got the atmospheric conditions message when the LNB was hot on a bright Sunny day. Night time it came back.

 

Once got new LNB problem went away. Rang Sky and they came out next day and replaced it free of charge. Don’t know what they’re like now.

Apsattv

2146 posts

Uber Geek


  #3190522 4-Feb-2024 20:35
Send private message quote this post

The account holder rang sky and went through a drama with the foreign call center person that couldnt be understood. They had a frustrating experience including the call being hung up twice. They decided to leave it until the next day.

 

Now the interesting part, The System is working fine again without issues with no change whatsoever.

 

Now onto something of interest.

 

Its just come to my attention that the ABC and SBS Australia Distribution transponders which distribute signals for rebroadcast via terrestrial DVB sites to WA, NT and Queensland have been told to move elsewhere. They have just fired up on Eutelsat 172B at 172E. The other transponder that serves abc and sbs to southern Australia, Tasmania  etc will remain but move to new frequencys from JULY.  Here is the kicker they will be using Measat 3A (which is currently at 91.5E) it is being CLEARED of all services before being moved to 160E to either replace or provide backup service in the place of Optus D2!

 

So it seems all is not well with the current D2 having to shift traffic off and start the process of moving an entire satellite into the slot. Now im not saying Sky is moving off D2 it might just be there for emergency backup. 

 

Fun and games anyway..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 