Is anyone else having trouble with Sky dropping out every day this past week from around 4pm onwards and worsening in the evening around 9pm?
No, just you.
Your dish might need a new LNB. The UV damages them over time.
Sun strike on the satellite maybe.
I'm gonna put my meter on it once it finishes charging..
Install is less than 2 years old..!
Not every day, but I noticed mine had dropped out around 10pm last night - I got the rain fade/atmospheric conditions error message which wouldn't go away. It was strange as it was a nice clear night here in Christchurch. I waited a while then gave up and watched YouTube instead.
When I turned Sky on at around 6pm tonight the rain fade message was still there. I did a diagnostic test and it came back with error code 071 (hard disk failure apparently) and operating temperature showed as 47 degrees - not sure if that is high or not.
I then tried to do a system restart but the soft button onscreen refused to do this from the remote control - in fact the whole thing was bricked. In the end I held down the physical power button on the front of the decoder for 10 or so seconds, and the box did a power cycle and rebooted. It has been working fine ever since.
Mine is a MySky decoder that I've had for just over 8 years. The cynic in me wondered if Sky is artificially manufacturing defects and pushing them out through software updates so customers have to log a fault, and then Sky can conveniently 'encourage' customers to migrate over to those new internet connected boxes.
I plugged my meter in and saw that the signal levels are all over the place. On every transponder including the Freeview ones. Hopefully just need to call Sky tomorrow and get them to swap the lnbf.
Our Sky signal has been "disturbed" with heavy pixilation on the "+" stations, 1,2,3 at around midday on really bright sunny days. There are no problems other times.
Time for a new LNB. When I needed a new one, I always got the atmospheric conditions message when the LNB was hot on a bright Sunny day. Night time it came back.
Once got new LNB problem went away. Rang Sky and they came out next day and replaced it free of charge. Don’t know what they’re like now.
The account holder rang sky and went through a drama with the foreign call center person that couldnt be understood. They had a frustrating experience including the call being hung up twice. They decided to leave it until the next day.
Now the interesting part, The System is working fine again without issues with no change whatsoever.
Now onto something of interest.
Its just come to my attention that the ABC and SBS Australia Distribution transponders which distribute signals for rebroadcast via terrestrial DVB sites to WA, NT and Queensland have been told to move elsewhere. They have just fired up on Eutelsat 172B at 172E. The other transponder that serves abc and sbs to southern Australia, Tasmania etc will remain but move to new frequencys from JULY. Here is the kicker they will be using Measat 3A (which is currently at 91.5E) it is being CLEARED of all services before being moved to 160E to either replace or provide backup service in the place of Optus D2!
So it seems all is not well with the current D2 having to shift traffic off and start the process of moving an entire satellite into the slot. Now im not saying Sky is moving off D2 it might just be there for emergency backup.
Fun and games anyway..