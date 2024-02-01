Apsattv: Is anyone else having trouble with Sky dropping out every day this past week from around 4pm onwards and worsening in the evening around 9pm?

Not every day, but I noticed mine had dropped out around 10pm last night - I got the rain fade/atmospheric conditions error message which wouldn't go away. It was strange as it was a nice clear night here in Christchurch. I waited a while then gave up and watched YouTube instead.

When I turned Sky on at around 6pm tonight the rain fade message was still there. I did a diagnostic test and it came back with error code 071 (hard disk failure apparently) and operating temperature showed as 47 degrees - not sure if that is high or not.

I then tried to do a system restart but the soft button onscreen refused to do this from the remote control - in fact the whole thing was bricked. In the end I held down the physical power button on the front of the decoder for 10 or so seconds, and the box did a power cycle and rebooted. It has been working fine ever since.

Mine is a MySky decoder that I've had for just over 8 years. The cynic in me wondered if Sky is artificially manufacturing defects and pushing them out through software updates so customers have to log a fault, and then Sky can conveniently 'encourage' customers to migrate over to those new internet connected boxes.