Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky to show some Super Rugby & NRL on Free to air
JPNZ

1209 posts

Uber Geek


#311704 8-Feb-2024 10:21
Send private message quote this post

Following hot on the heels of FTA sports getting more people involved...

 

 

 

"Rugby and league fans without Sky Sports subscriptions will be able to watch live Super Rugby Pacific and NRL games this season on Sky Open, formerly known as Prime TV.

 

However, while the broadcast on Sky Open will begin at the same time as when games are shown on Sky TV, or Sky Now, commercials will be slotted into the action and the game then recommencing at the same spot, so nothing is missed.

 

However, because of the advertising breaks, the games will become progressively delayed and finish later than the broadcasts on Sky TV or Sky Now. It is anticipated that by the end of the game, coverage will be delayed by 12 minutes on Sky Open, with four three-minute ad breaks during the game. 

 

There will be 25 NRL games shown on Friday nights over the season, including seven Warriors games, with the season opener against the Sharks on March 8 being one of them. Super Rugby games will be shown on Saturday nights throughout the season, starting with the Highlanders hosting Moana Pasifika on February 24.

 

There will be huge interest in the Warriors this season, to see if they can back up last year’s run to the Preliminary Final. Membership sales are through the roof and CEO Cameron George is keen on as many New Zealanders as possible seeing the team this year."




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+

Create new topic
nztim
2960 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3192304 8-Feb-2024 10:38
Send private message quote this post

That is awesome, while I have Sky for the NRL not everyone can afford it, opening up games on FTA (espically Warriors games) is a good gesture, progressively delayed, BFD, just keep your socials off. 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
shrub
724 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3192313 8-Feb-2024 10:46
Send private message quote this post

This is a great compromise. I can still remember as a young one without sky watching rugby league the all blacks and Bathurst live on Free to Air.

 

Watching live makes the games seem like you are involved in something.

 

 

MikeFly
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3192319 8-Feb-2024 10:56
Send private message quote this post

Great news for people who may not be able to justify paying for a subscription.

 

 

 

I paid for a year sub last year to watch NRL this year but still would have anyway had I known about this. 

 

 

 

12 minute delay in finishing is bugger all, and 4 x 3 minute breaks means a potty stop, or another beverage without missing anything.

 

 

 

Nice work Sky.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 