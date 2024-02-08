Following hot on the heels of FTA sports getting more people involved...

"Rugby and league fans without Sky Sports subscriptions will be able to watch live Super Rugby Pacific and NRL games this season on Sky Open, formerly known as Prime TV.

However, while the broadcast on Sky Open will begin at the same time as when games are shown on Sky TV, or Sky Now, commercials will be slotted into the action and the game then recommencing at the same spot, so nothing is missed.

However, because of the advertising breaks, the games will become progressively delayed and finish later than the broadcasts on Sky TV or Sky Now. It is anticipated that by the end of the game, coverage will be delayed by 12 minutes on Sky Open, with four three-minute ad breaks during the game.

There will be 25 NRL games shown on Friday nights over the season, including seven Warriors games, with the season opener against the Sharks on March 8 being one of them. Super Rugby games will be shown on Saturday nights throughout the season, starting with the Highlanders hosting Moana Pasifika on February 24.

There will be huge interest in the Warriors this season, to see if they can back up last year’s run to the Preliminary Final. Membership sales are through the roof and CEO Cameron George is keen on as many New Zealanders as possible seeing the team this year."