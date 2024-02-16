Assuming this has happened after a recent update, but the Neon app on my Sony Android TV has suddenly stopped working. TV is a 2016 model Sony Android TV (which is on their supported list), model number KD55X8500D.

App version is 3.0.6, and when I try to start the app, I just get a "spinning circle" in the centre of a black screen, and nothing else. App is working fine on our other TV (also Sony Android TV, model KDL43W800C, which was also new in 2016).

I contacted Neon support, and they came back with the following instructions: "Thanks for reaching out. We have released an app update so please delete the app installed and check your app store on the tv for our updated app and if unable to locate it via the store, or your unable to download apps to the tv then please confirm 1) the make of the tv and 2) the year the tv was manufactured (usually on the back of the tv) and / or the model number so that we can advise further or you can check here to see if the tv is still supported by us after our recent app update."

I followed all instructions (including deleting the app and reinstalling), and replied that nothing helped, and still waiting a week later to hear anything back from them.

Does anyone else out there have a similar problem? Or ideas that might help?