New Sky Box - Will Not Connect to Internet
richierich1968

#312506 23-Apr-2024 12:12
Hi all,

 

Hoping I can get some advice/help here.

 

I've had the new Sky box since early October, and whilst I'm less than impressed with it, I'll give Sky the benefit of the doubt and hope that they will be on a continuous improvement program (although after reading another thread here, it doesn't appear so...). Anyhow, that's not my issue.

 

I have One NZ Fiber Max with a Netgear Orbi RB850 and satellite. Everything has been working fine, but a couple of days ago the Sky box kept coming up with an error saying it could not connect to the internet and a dialog box with "retry" and "wireless settings". When going into the wireless settings it says it is connected. I have done several hard resets on the box, but still get the same error.

 

Spent some time with the offshore call center and went thru their troubleshooting scripts with them, but no luck. Tech booked and he showed up today and thought the box was faulty after he did his troubleshooting, so he switched it out.

 

Long story short, same issue. We even tried direct connection with ethernet, but nothing. Router and ONT was rebooted several times. The Sky box connected via the hotspot on my phone (connected via the cellular network), and it worked - although very slow. All other devices on my network (including 2 Roku boxes) connect with no issues. I have not reconfigured anything, and there have been no software updates on the router for quite some time. Netflix via the Sky box does work.

 

I've logged into the router and it shows the Sky box as an allowed device and it is not restricted in any way. There is no router-level firewall or virus protection enabled (only at device level on the laptops). Again, nothing has changed with the network or the router config over the last few days that I can see, but the Sky box has suddenly stopped connecting.

 

I am stumped as to what it could be and what else to do. I was going to try calling One NZ to see if they have reports from other customers of the same issue, but TBH I cannot deal with another offshore call center as I end up becoming more frustrated.

 

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

 

Cheers.

evnafets
  #3221818 23-Apr-2024 14:05
Can really only commiserate, and tell you my one is working fine (but I'm with Sky for Broadband, not on One NZ, so that's not useful)

Your troubleshooting steps sound good to me.  Given that it works connected to your cellphone, and it works talking to Netflix, that would indicate to me it's something specific in communication with the sky App. 

Do other apps like YouTube and TVNZ on demand work?  

 

What version of the sky app is on the box? 

 

Can you use it to watch Satellite TV without needing an internet connection?  Or does it just not work at all with no internet? 

 
 
 
 

richierich1968

  #3221872 23-Apr-2024 15:50
evnafets:

 

Thanks for the reply.

 

Have just tried accessing other apps like ThreeNow, YouTube, Disney+, etc and they all work. the Sky app version is 2.27.24, which I believe is the latest since the box did update itself when the tech initially switched it over before it crapped itself again.

 

I disconnected the internet connection and it went to the "connecting satellite services" screen and is stuck on 0% and there is no way out of the screen - resetting the box does nothing, neither does removing the satellite cable, rebooting, and reconnecting, nor trying the My Hub button as tech support offered previously. The last time I had this error was a month or so ago and it turned out to be a faulty LNB, which the tech replaced. It would be way too much of a coincidence that the brand new LNB has decided to crap itself again just after the new box was installed.

 

I will no doubt have to bite the bullet and go thru the motions with the offshore based team yet again, and get a tech out once again and give me the old box back. I'm feeling like Kaise Meeuws in the Optislim ad - the old box is simple, and it works.

 

Frustrating as hell.

 

 

