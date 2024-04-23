Hi all,

Hoping I can get some advice/help here.

I've had the new Sky box since early October, and whilst I'm less than impressed with it, I'll give Sky the benefit of the doubt and hope that they will be on a continuous improvement program (although after reading another thread here, it doesn't appear so...). Anyhow, that's not my issue.

I have One NZ Fiber Max with a Netgear Orbi RB850 and satellite. Everything has been working fine, but a couple of days ago the Sky box kept coming up with an error saying it could not connect to the internet and a dialog box with "retry" and "wireless settings". When going into the wireless settings it says it is connected. I have done several hard resets on the box, but still get the same error.

Spent some time with the offshore call center and went thru their troubleshooting scripts with them, but no luck. Tech booked and he showed up today and thought the box was faulty after he did his troubleshooting, so he switched it out.

Long story short, same issue. We even tried direct connection with ethernet, but nothing. Router and ONT was rebooted several times. The Sky box connected via the hotspot on my phone (connected via the cellular network), and it worked - although very slow. All other devices on my network (including 2 Roku boxes) connect with no issues. I have not reconfigured anything, and there have been no software updates on the router for quite some time. Netflix via the Sky box does work.

I've logged into the router and it shows the Sky box as an allowed device and it is not restricted in any way. There is no router-level firewall or virus protection enabled (only at device level on the laptops). Again, nothing has changed with the network or the router config over the last few days that I can see, but the Sky box has suddenly stopped connecting.

I am stumped as to what it could be and what else to do. I was going to try calling One NZ to see if they have reports from other customers of the same issue, but TBH I cannot deal with another offshore call center as I end up becoming more frustrated.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Cheers.