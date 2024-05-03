A video capture device or a DVD recorder (with analog inputs) will do it.

The analog outputs on the Sky box use CGMS/A, so you would need a device that sits between the video capture device and the Sky box to remove this (they exist). And analog will only get you standard definition.

The HDMI output on the box uses HDCP, so again you will need an GDCP stripper to sit between the video capture device and the Sky box (they exist). This will give you HD, but you will need a video capture device that will do at least 1080/50i (or 1080p/50p).

You have to decide whether you want the content badly enough to warrant the expense and investment of time. Also, I won't post links to equipment as I don't want to get GZ into trouble viz., DRM circumvention - but there are plenty of forums that discuss the ins and outs of the various options. Back in the day, I got a lot of knowledge from Videohelp.com and Doom9.org (which still seem to be around), and which were the go-to sites for expert discussion on video capturing, processing and DVD/VCD authoring back when I was interested in this.