Old Sky Box - Want to back up all saved programmes
I am upgrading to the new sky box (moving house so losing my current sky box) but before I lose my box I want to back up all of my programmes.

I tried taking the HD out but of course everything is encrypted so that didn't work.

I tried using a $7 easy cap but that didn't capture the sound and quality was average.

I remember talking about Hauppauge devices but just not sure what to do and I don't want to throw good money after bad buying things that don't work.

What can anyone recommend around how to do it. I only want to do it once so don't want to spend a ridiculous amount on hardware.

I'm based in Auckland and would even pay someone to back everything up for me!

A video capture device or a DVD recorder (with analog inputs) will do it.

 

The analog outputs on the Sky box use CGMS/A, so you would need a device that sits between the video capture device and the Sky box to remove this (they exist). And analog will only get you standard definition.

 

The HDMI output on the box uses HDCP, so again you will need an GDCP stripper to sit between the video capture device and the Sky box (they exist). This will give you HD, but you will need a video capture device that will do at least 1080/50i (or 1080p/50p).

 

You have to decide whether you want the content badly enough to warrant the expense and investment of time. Also, I won't post links to equipment as I don't want to get GZ into trouble viz., DRM circumvention - but there are plenty of forums that discuss the ins and outs of the various options. Back in the day, I got a lot of knowledge from Videohelp.com and Doom9.org (which still seem to be around), and which were the go-to sites for expert discussion on video capturing, processing and DVD/VCD authoring back when I was interested in this.

 
 
 
 

I guess none of the recorded programmes are still on SkyGo?  If they are you can download them to the new box.

 

 

realbeard: I am upgrading to the new sky box (moving house so losing my current sky box) but before I lose my box I want to back up all of my programmes.

 

Isn't it normal practice when moving to take your current Sky box with you? Moving and upgrade aren't necessarily linked.

