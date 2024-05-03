I am upgrading to the new sky box (moving house so losing my current sky box) but before I lose my box I want to back up all of my programmes.
I tried taking the HD out but of course everything is encrypted so that didn't work.
I tried using a $7 easy cap but that didn't capture the sound and quality was average.
I remember talking about Hauppauge devices but just not sure what to do and I don't want to throw good money after bad buying things that don't work.
What can anyone recommend around how to do it. I only want to do it once so don't want to spend a ridiculous amount on hardware.
I'm based in Auckland and would even pay someone to back everything up for me!