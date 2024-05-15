I'm assuming its still a no that there will be any 4K coverage of any sport via Sky but thought I'd check???
Any one have any suggestions on a streaming service offshore I could access via VPN for predominantly football in 4k?
Cheers
Stan TV does 4k where available.
you also need an Aussie Mobile to sign up to Stan or Kayo also no games hosted in NZ will be 4k as all the Skys Camera and Outside Broadcast equipment is only 1080P
nztim:
you also need an Aussie Mobile to sign up to Stan or Kayo also no games hosted in NZ will be 4k as all the Skys Camera and Outside Broadcast equipment is only 1080P
sonyxperiageek: Still looks like bad deinterlacing on SSN.
Everything leaving the venues are still currently 1080i50.
Guess thats why NEP purchased the Outside Broadcast, its is probably needs billions of dollars of investment
p.s. I didn't know NEP purchased Skys outside broadcast until you mentioned in, but it happened 3 years ago
I think you've got that the wrong way round, @nztim
It's not why NEP bought the OB, it's why Sky sold it - they couldn't afford the gazillions of dollars investment needed to bring the OB system from 1080i to 4k. I suspect it's a complete rip-and-replace from one end to the other - maybe the truck & trailer bodies are the only things reusable
Sony