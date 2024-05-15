Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky Sport 4K Update??
LFCNZ71

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312762 15-May-2024 11:54
I'm assuming its still a no that there will be any 4K coverage of any sport via Sky but thought I'd check???

 

 

 

Any one have any suggestions on a streaming service offshore I could access via VPN for predominantly football in 4k?

 

 

 

Cheers

Create new topic
rp1790
738 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3230740 15-May-2024 12:42
Stan TV does 4k where available.



bigbadkiwi
85 posts

Master Geek


  #3232676 20-May-2024 13:52
If they did, I bet they would charge $10 again for an “Ultra HD ticket’.

afe66
3181 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3233100 21-May-2024 14:58
Yes but I would pay it..



nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3233107 21-May-2024 15:24
you also need an Aussie Mobile to sign up to Stan or Kayo also no games hosted in NZ will be 4k as all the Skys Camera and Outside Broadcast equipment is only 1080P

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

sonyxperiageek
2959 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3233111 21-May-2024 15:55
nztim:

you also need an Aussie Mobile to sign up to Stan or Kayo also no games hosted in NZ will be 4k as all the Skys Camera and Outside Broadcast equipment is only 1080P


 



NEP NZ's new IP 4K Outside Broadcast truck has landed here so hopefully not too long before we see a game being broadcast in 4K.




Sony

richms
28260 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233113 21-May-2024 15:57
Are they still streaming what looks like a bad deinterlace of 1080i content or have they at least sorted that out to get 1080p?




Richard rich.ms

sonyxperiageek
2959 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3233117 21-May-2024 16:08
Still looks like bad deinterlacing on SSN.
Everything leaving the venues are still currently 1080i50.




Sony

 
 
 
 

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3233118 21-May-2024 16:13
sonyxperiageek: Still looks like bad deinterlacing on SSN.
Everything leaving the venues are still currently 1080i50.

 

Guess thats why NEP purchased the Outside Broadcast, its is probably needs billions of dollars of investment

 

p.s. I didn't know NEP purchased Skys outside broadcast until you mentioned in, but it happened 3 years ago

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

PolicyGuy
1734 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233187 21-May-2024 17:15
nztim:

 

sonyxperiageek: Still looks like bad deinterlacing on SSN.
Everything leaving the venues are still currently 1080i50.

 

Guess thats why NEP purchased the Outside Broadcast, its is probably needs billions of dollars of investment

 

p.s. I didn't know NEP purchased Skys outside broadcast until you mentioned in, but it happened 3 years ago

 

 

I think you've got that the wrong way round, @nztim

 

It's not why NEP bought the OB, it's why Sky sold it - they couldn't afford the gazillions of dollars investment needed to bring the OB system from 1080i to 4k. I suspect it's a complete rip-and-replace from one end to the other - maybe the truck & trailer bodies are the only things reusable

sonyxperiageek
2959 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3233213 21-May-2024 18:11
It's a complete new trailer, built in the Netherlands, and tech fitted out in Aus. It's actually very nice.




Sony

Create new topic








