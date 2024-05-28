User12131213

Hi, i received the new Sky box and am loving it. apart from not being able to use my nanas sky go for sport. she pays for sky sport and i don’t want to. anyways that’s not the point of this post. i came to ask about the sound output of the sky box. i have a Lg Qned 55inch 2022 model and a LG SN4 Soundbar, i think the soundbar is 300w i dont know if that helps. i had the sky box plugged in via hdmi and another hdmi going to the soundbar. the sound at max volume (40 for my soundbar) is very very low. when i run it through the tv it is the same. i bought a Optical audio cable and plugged it in from the tv to soundbar. i know the sky box has optical but that means i cant control the sound and turn tv on and off. is there anything i can possibly do?



i Forgot to add i did try the sound from optical on the sky box to soundbar but that gave the same result.





Thanks.

Lucas