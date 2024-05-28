User12131213

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Sky Box Sound very low.
#312905 28-May-2024 09:06
Hi, i received the new Sky box and am loving it. apart from not being able to use my nanas sky go for sport. she pays for sky sport and i don’t want to. anyways that’s not the point of this post. i came to ask about the sound output of the sky box. i have a Lg Qned 55inch 2022 model and a LG SN4 Soundbar, i think the soundbar is 300w i dont know if that helps. i had the sky box plugged in via hdmi and another hdmi going to the soundbar. the sound at max volume (40 for my soundbar) is very very low. when i run it through the tv it is the same. i bought a Optical audio cable and plugged it in from the tv to soundbar. i know the sky box has optical but that means i cant control the sound and turn tv on and off. is there anything i can possibly do?

i Forgot to add i did try the sound from optical on the sky box to soundbar but that gave the same result.


Thanks.
  #3235732 28-May-2024 09:31
What is the volume set to on the Sky Box? 
What is the volume set to on your TV? 

The two 'combine' so if you set volume to 'half max' on the sky box, you have to crank up the volume on your TV into the high numbers to hear it. 

 

I generally leave the Sky Box volume on 'max' and just use the TV to control volume. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3235736 28-May-2024 09:46
hi, i had it set to simply set mode to control tv volume which means it doesn’t use the android volume. it would not let me turn off simply set to control android volume so i asked google assistant to turn volume up and it worked.

thanks so much,

