New Sky box not recognised
OldGeek

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#313909 28-May-2024 13:29
Greetings,

 

 

 

I am trying the new Sky box again, installed in place of a Pace decoder.  I have tried this once before (New Sky box delivered - a dud.) but the results are now slightly different.  

 

When I power up the new Sky box (with the sat cable connected) I get the Sky logo for about 5 seconds, then the screen goes blank, followed by the TV reporting no signal on the HDMI3 port.  The Pace box is on HDMI1 and displaying normally (a 'no satellite signal' error).  This behaviour occurs whether or not the Pace box is connected to the TV.

 

I have performed a RESET on the TV firmware from the Support menu.  This changed nothing, but there was also a Self-Diagnosis menu, which allowed for HDMI signal testing.  This reported 'signal history' of 720x480/50i for the new Sky Box (HDMI3) and 1920x1080/50i (HDMI1) for the Pace box.

 

So it seems that the new Sky box uses 720x480 to display the Sky logo then moves to something that the TV does not recognise.  This problem is not widely reported but there is an implication that my TV is not recognising signal from the new Sky box for some reason.

 

My technical knowledge of HDMI and how it works is non-existent but I would appreciate any suggestions that might fix the problem or allow me to take the issue forward with Samsung (with at least the signal history as reported above).




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

 1 | 2 | 3
razor2000nz
210 posts

Master Geek


  #3242260 29-May-2024 12:46
Does your tv support 4k (3840 x 2160) and HDR? By default that is what the new sky box is set to output when it goes past the Sky Logo at 720p. Not sure there is a reset button on the box itself but i would suggest that if there is.  

 

 

 
 
 
 

OldGeek

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3242301 29-May-2024 14:18
Yes my TV supports 4K.  I tried to get my laptop to connect to the TV as an extra monitor.  This failed but the TV seems to recognise the laptop as connected but it never displayed an image and after a while gave the 'no signal' message.  I am not sure what specs the HDMI port on my laptop has.

 

I am now trying to get Samsung NZ to provide support on this issue.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

razor2000nz
210 posts

Master Geek


  #3242326 29-May-2024 14:58
Is HDMI UHD enabled on your TV? see link below. - Although it shouldn't matter if it is off as it would just result in a washed out picture when watching HDR content.

 

Worth a shot though 

 

 

 

https://www.samsung.com/in/support/tv-audio-video/how-to-enable-hdmi-uhd-color-in-series-6-4k-uhd-tv/

 

 



evnafets
536 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3242341 29-May-2024 15:46
From your last post, the following information is also relevant: 

Tv:  Samsung

 

Model: QA55Q7FNA
Year: 2018
Series: N Series

It seemed likely you were encountering HDCP issues (High Definition Content Protection) 
Does your TV Manual mention HDCP at all? 

How about the back of the TV for the HDMI ports? 
You have apparently tried HDMI1 2 and 3.  Just for completeness try HDMI4 (ARC). 
It is 'special' in one way - potentially for HDCP as well. 

Any mention of "MHL" ? 

kiwiharry
1018 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3242360 29-May-2024 17:08
Try the new Sky box into each HDMI input of the TV.

Although not same brand, our 2018 model LG TV would only accept a 4k signal on HDMI 1




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

kiwiharry
1018 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3244476 4-Jun-2024 17:26
@OldGeek How did you get on with this? Any luck?




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

OldGeek

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244518 4-Jun-2024 21:16
@kiwiharry:  The TV is advertised as UHD-capable.  No HDMI ports are usable with the new 'Sky Box' decoder - they all display the same symptoms with the new decoder and they all work with the old (PACE) decoder.  I have 2 avenues of investigation under way.  I have asked Sky how the decoder works.  An earlier poster has indicated that after the Sky logo, the new decoder goes to UHD, but I am hoping that Sky will confirm this. I have also asked Samsung NZ for help and just today they have assigned a Service Agent to help out.  They purpose of this is to find out what HDMI standards and resolutions actually work with each HDMI port on my particular TV.

 

I do have a laptop that has HDMI output but I can never be sure that it is working.  It does not work with this TV (using Fn/F5 to switch from or /F6 duplicate the built-in LCD monitor) but I have no other device to test the laptop with.

 

So I am awaiting follow-up from the Service Agent.

 

Failing that I will consider switching away from decoders.  My needs can be met by using TV apps (TVNZ+, 3 Plus, Sky Sport Now) but I would have to adapt from watching pre-recorded content (I never watch live) with the ability to visibly skip ads to watching streamed content.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q



OldGeek

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244520 4-Jun-2024 21:25
@razer2000nz:  There is no such setting on my TV under picture/expert settings.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

OldGeek

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244522 4-Jun-2024 21:29
evnafets:

 


It seemed likely you were encountering HDCP issues (High Definition Content Protection) 
Does your TV Manual mention HDCP at all? 

Any mention of "MHL" ?

 

No to both.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

OldGeek

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244531 4-Jun-2024 22:01
Just a further observation: dealing with Sky to extract technical specs about the behaviour of their hardware is nigh on impossible.  The help desk outright refused to refer me to a level of support that could do this and I have resorted to using the 'contact us' section of sky.co.nz.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79098 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244550 4-Jun-2024 23:18
So what is that their support suggested? Do nothing? Swap the device? 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

OldGeek

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244600 5-Jun-2024 07:55
freitasm:

 

So what is that their support suggested? Do nothing? Swap the device?

 

They ignore my questions and take me through the same script every time - disconnect the PACE decoder, connect the new decoder to an HDMI port, turn on the TV.  Connect that sat dish, connect the power cord, turn on the new decoder with the remote (I report the Sky logo, then blank screen, then signal error).  They suggest replacing the box as it 'must be faulty'.  I did this last time - they then organised a Sky tech to visit.  He had no idea what was happening after getting exactly the same results as me.  He could (or would) not arrange any follow-up from Sky.

 

This is the third new decoder (after waiting 3 months or so I was hoping there might be a more recent hardware release).  The only difference from my first attempt (with original and replacement decoders and Sky tech) is that the Sky logo displays a few seconds longer.

 

Lastly I watch sport and everything I watch is pre-recorded so I can skip the ads.  There is no alternative to Sky.  Samsung NZ have nominated a service agent (late yesterday) to see if the TV is faulty.  If not I will probably ditch both old and new decoders and go with TV apps exclusively (including Sky Sport Now).




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

Bung
6376 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3244615 5-Jun-2024 08:56
OldGeek: This is the third new decoder (after waiting 3 months or so I was hoping there might be a more recent hardware release).  The only difference from my first attempt (with original and replacement decoders and Sky tech) is that the Sky logo displays a few seconds longer.

 

Lastly I watch sport and everything I watch is pre-recorded so I can skip the ads.  There is no alternative to Sky.  Samsung NZ have nominated a service agent (late yesterday) to see if the TV is faulty.  

 

 

Unless there's a known compatibility issue between Samsung tvs and Sky Kaon decoders after the 2nd decoder failed the focus should have switched to your TV. Samsung must have sold enough tvs in New Zealand for it to be a major problem for Sky if the decoder doesn't work on any of them.

evnafets
536 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3244675 5-Jun-2024 11:08
Something maybe to try with your laptop:  Change the display settings resolution to something like the 720x480 you have 'seen' work with the Set top box and then plug it into your TV.
If that gets a picture, then gradually increase the resolution until it doesn't.

 

 

 

 

razor2000nz
210 posts

Master Geek


  #3244694 5-Jun-2024 12:32
Might be under this setting. Failing this - if it was me I'd be buying a new TV. never need much of an excuse to go TV shopping! 🤣🤣

 

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
