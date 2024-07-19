Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, the elderly, and a second TV options
blackjack17

#315468 19-Jul-2024 17:14
So my 80 year old aunt has gotten a tv in her bedroom and wants to be able to watch sky there.

 

Her current set up is a non-smart tv in the living room with a sky box there.  About a year ago I set her up with a mi box (Android TV) so she could watch tv on demand  This works nicely.

 

Her new TV is a smart TV but Samsung and I understand that the sky app isn't built for Tizen?

 

So the options are

 

     

  1. Get a second mi box for the bedroom, install sky app
  2. Move the skybox to the bedroom, install the sky app on the mi box in the living room
  3. Cast sky go app from the phone to the Samsung TV
  4. pay for multiroom

 

While she is computer literate she isn't tech literate and so any solution needs to be robust as I don't fancy driving 40 minutes across Auckland to fix her TV.  Paying $25 for multiroom seems a rip off so i guess that leaves 1 and 2 (unless casting to a smart tv is really simple?).

 

Looking at the options it seems option 1, a second mi box might be best?

 

Thoughts?

 

 




Scott3
  #3261514 19-Jul-2024 17:40
The other common option is to run a video feed from sky box in the main location (use to be via RCA plugs back in the day) to the secondary TV.

Then you can watch the same channel as the primary TV in the secondary location.

These days you would want to use HDMI, so would require a splitter. If under a 15m cable run, HDMI could be run directly to the secondary TV. If not, an extender (ideally ethernet, but wireless options exist).


If you wanted to be able to control the sky box from the secondary TV, a IR extender could also be added. (some HDMI extenders even include this), but this wouldn't be needed for some applications, i.e. finishing a movie from bed.


Multiroom is really intended (and priced) for a multi person household who want to watch different stuff at the same time.

 
 
 
 

nztim
  #3261545 19-Jul-2024 18:20
I would use an HDMI splitter with an Active HDMI over Cat 6 back to the main box with IR return

 

Not cheap, about 5 hundy, HDMI transmission over 5ghz wifi is terrible

 

 




Wheelbarrow01
  #3261631 19-Jul-2024 22:33
This was recently discussed on a similar thread - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=106&topicId=315226

 

In that thread I mentioned the relatively cheap option I use to overcome the same issue but there are also other solutions suggested there too.

