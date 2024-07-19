blackjack17

So my 80 year old aunt has gotten a tv in her bedroom and wants to be able to watch sky there.

Her current set up is a non-smart tv in the living room with a sky box there. About a year ago I set her up with a mi box (Android TV) so she could watch tv on demand This works nicely.

Her new TV is a smart TV but Samsung and I understand that the sky app isn't built for Tizen?

So the options are

Get a second mi box for the bedroom, install sky app Move the skybox to the bedroom, install the sky app on the mi box in the living room Cast sky go app from the phone to the Samsung TV pay for multiroom

While she is computer literate she isn't tech literate and so any solution needs to be robust as I don't fancy driving 40 minutes across Auckland to fix her TV. Paying $25 for multiroom seems a rip off so i guess that leaves 1 and 2 (unless casting to a smart tv is really simple?).

Looking at the options it seems option 1, a second mi box might be best?

Thoughts?