blackjack17

So my 80 year old aunt has gotten a tv in her bedroom and wants to be able to watch sky there.
Her current set up is a non-smart tv in the living room with a sky box there. About a year ago I set her up with a mi box (Android TV) so she could watch tv on demand This works nicely.
Her new TV is a smart TV but Samsung and I understand that the sky app isn't built for Tizen?
So the options are
- Get a second mi box for the bedroom, install sky app
- Move the skybox to the bedroom, install the sky app on the mi box in the living room
- Cast sky go app from the phone to the Samsung TV
- pay for multiroom
While she is computer literate she isn't tech literate and so any solution needs to be robust as I don't fancy driving 40 minutes across Auckland to fix her TV. Paying $25 for multiroom seems a rip off so i guess that leaves 1 and 2 (unless casting to a smart tv is really simple?).
Looking at the options it seems option 1, a second mi box might be best?
Thoughts?