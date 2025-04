Otagolad: Anyone else getting a “No connection available” on SkySportsNow over WiFi - works fine on mobile?

I have had no issues. Do you have a VPN, or something that might affect it?

I paid the $30 with the discount posted here and am very pleased I did. Every time I try SkyOpen, it's ads or more ads. I also found what they are covering really odd. Yesterday's Breakfast briefing was all Aussie teams.