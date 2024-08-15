Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky Sport 6 Programme Unavailable
tdgeek

#315786 15-Aug-2024 19:24
Saw this last night. Fine. But again this morning

 

Had a brief play, you cannot select SS6, but you can select SS5 then scroll to 6 and its playing. You cannot scroll forward while the banner is up but I can see my future recordings are locked in. Ok, thats fine-ish

 

Tonight, select SS6 vis the above workaround, its showing Olympic golf, fine, but the 11am today is still sitting there, cannot select. I had a recording at 11am today so thats not worked. Called Sky just after 8am this morning, she logged it. I will call now 

 

Man, do I hate IVR's. Waiting.

tdgeek

  #3272230 15-Aug-2024 20:03
That was a waste of time, script city. I asked where can I watch PGA, told me the Champions tour, no. Then told me the DP World Tour. No, told wrong channels as well. I asked for Live PGA, he told me the featured groups, thats not what I asked. "What else can I help you with today" Oh well, I told him its not his fault and that the tech team need to be upfront not fobbing off. If I was told there is am issue we may or may not be able to play what I want, that would be fine, sh!t happens, but foboffs p!ss me off. 

