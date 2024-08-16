I've recently moved to a property without a sky dish and without an aerial. I'm already connected to fibre with another provider.

My current fibre provider requires 30 days notice.

I am looking to sign up to Sky TV (Sky pod which doesn't require a dish), and sky broadband. When filling out the online order form, it asks for a preferred fibre activation date which I can make say 25 days in the future (to account for the notice period my existing provider requires).

My question, will my Sky TV account be activated earlier and my sky pod be sent so that I can start using it, or will my Sky TV account only be activated when my Sky broadband is activated? Does anyone know from past experience?

Can I request different dates for commencement of TV and Broadband, there isn't an option online, perhaps via phone...

Thanks!