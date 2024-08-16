Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky Broadband + Sky TV - When is my account activated?
#315796 16-Aug-2024 19:17
I've recently moved to a property without a sky dish and without an aerial. I'm already connected to fibre with another provider. 

 

My current fibre provider requires 30 days notice.

 

I am looking to sign up to Sky TV (Sky pod which doesn't require a dish), and sky broadband. When filling out the online order form, it asks for a preferred fibre activation date which I can make say 25 days in the future (to account for the notice period my existing provider requires).

 

My question, will my Sky TV account be activated earlier and my sky pod be sent so that I can start using it, or will my Sky TV account only be activated when my Sky broadband is activated? Does anyone know from past experience?

 

Can I request different dates for commencement of TV and Broadband, there isn't an option online, perhaps via phone...

 

Thanks!

  #3288249 30-Sep-2024 15:14
Did you ever go thru with this?  How did it go?

 

 

 

Looking to do this as well, but our current internet provider only requires 5 days notice so we will try to organise it so that everything from Sky gets connected on day 4 and the old internet stops on day 5...
We have to plan it around a few other things thou so Ill update how it goes when we get to doing it.




Doing your best is much more important than being the best.

