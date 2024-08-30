Anyone's Skybox just stop working and asking you to reactivate. Tried following the steps, but it fails to activate.
Yes, exactly the same here. And on phoning for assistance, got the "phone back during work hours" message. Hope I get a rebate for the lost time.
Looks like a major outage..
https://downdetector.co.nz/status/sky-tv/
I tried phoning in as well. :(
I had same problem. I tried logging in by hand instead of using the QR code and was able to login. I suspect it was timing rather than the different method though!