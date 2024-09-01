squareeyes123

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#315945 1-Sep-2024 10:32
I have always struggled with watching on Sky Go. It seems like antiquated, poorly thought out and implemented software. But there are two issues that constantly grind...

 

     

  1. Live sports match, such as All Blacks South Africa overnight... doesn't appear anywhere in on-demand (which is called "Browse" for some reason - confusing name) until it's uploaded, which takes an eternity. Searching this morning for "Rugby" or "All Blacks" for what is essentially one of the games of the year in our top sport, surfaces old games and other irrelevant rugby content. This is undoubtedly because it hasn't been uploaded yet for on-demand viewing. The game finished nearly 6hrs ago. NZ is waking up and dodging newspapers, forums, and loose lipped father-in-laws, so they don't hear the score, and they are wanting to watch on-demand ASAP. At least Rugby fans are. The on-demand match needs to be uploaded quicker. And in the interim, there needs to be some sort of unmissable banner or search result saying "coming soon". Technology is such that there really isn't an excuse for radio silence and long delays making it available.
  2. Sky Go, generally (mobile app and web app) should have a "play from the start" option. Countless times I have tried to join a live match part way through and had to fumble around with the progress bar trying to rewind it on my phone/Chromecast, and inadvertently heard or seen the score. I have a stupid technique now to tell the household to leave the room, mute the TV and put a towel over where the score shows. That way I can ham-fist my way back far enough to watch from the start. Even then, there is a risk that it glitches well into your delayed session and decides to skip to the real-time stream. This has happened twice to me with a room full of people.

 

This might have been fine years ago when they were still finding their feet, but it's been so long of this crap, and it's time for a better service. TVNZ app and (as far as I'm aware) Sky Sport Now allow "play from the start". I don't know anybody that sets their watch for a timed replay either. Which is usually scheduled too early any  for overnight matches way. If I'm not watching it live... why would I get up early?

 

You need to  up your game Sky Go, so to speak.

 

TLDR - Sky Go are slow to put on-demand games up, and there is no "play from the start" option for live events and it's been this way for far too long.

  #3277695 1-Sep-2024 10:47
And here it is buried waaaay down here...

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3278855 4-Sep-2024 15:08
Now no offence but if you have SkyGo then you must also have a STB (unless of course you are "borrowing" someone else login).

 

You have to remember SkyGo was created as a companion app, its not a competitor to SSN and was only ever meant to be for those that wanted to watch live sport whilst not at home on their STB. It was never set up to be a sports streaming service. If you want that you'll be far better off on Sky Sport Now.




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+

