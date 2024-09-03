StoneChain:

Hi there,

I use the Sky Go App to cast shows to an LG TV while I'm exercising. This has worked well until very recently and now, every time the device I'm using (an iPhone) turns off its screen to save power, the show pauses. So, I have to tap the screen at least once every 5 minutes to make sure it stays awake - which isn't ideal while I'm huffing and puffing along on a treadmill or bike!

Something has changed, as my usual habit was to set the show going and then switch the device screen off immediately. Now, that immediately pauses the show.

Hoping this isn't just me? Has anyone else noticed this?

Cheers!