floydbloke

Way back when Sky first introduced OnDemand for MySKy I connected the old black box (I have the older model MySKyHDi, the long think black front) to the internet via the built-in ethernet port. (I never got their WiFi adapter thingy.) This worked fine.

I rarely used it but tried again in the last week or so and it's giving me an error saying 'Not Connected To The Internet', even when I go into the network setup. I've tried the usual reboot, different cable, different switch port etc.

Anyone here please with a similar set-up who can try if theirs works to determine if it's a fault with my unit or if they've borked the software since the new white boxes were introduced.

Thought I'd ask here first before I (shudder) try and call them and explain, and they will no doubt start trying to talk me into one of the new boxes (double-shudder).