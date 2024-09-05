Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxMySKy HDi not connecting to internet.
floydbloke

3500 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#315987 5-Sep-2024 08:36
Send private message

Way back when Sky first introduced OnDemand for MySKy I connected the old black box (I have the older model MySKyHDi, the long think black front) to the internet via the built-in ethernet port.  (I never got their WiFi adapter thingy.)  This worked fine. 

 

I rarely used it but tried again in the last week or so and it's giving me an error saying 'Not Connected To The Internet', even when I go into the network setup.  I've tried the usual reboot, different cable, different switch port etc.

 

Anyone here please with a similar set-up who can try if theirs works to determine if it's a fault with my unit or if  they've borked the software since the new white boxes were introduced.

 

Thought I'd ask here first before I (shudder) try and call them and explain, and they will no doubt start trying to talk me into one of the new boxes (double-shudder).




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

tdgeek
29624 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279244 5-Sep-2024 11:43
Send private message

Yes, I get that too. OD works great. hardly use it though, but when I do, no internet. I pull the power plug, wait a minute, then reconnect the power. OD works fine then

 
 
 
 

floydbloke

3500 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3279247 5-Sep-2024 11:50
Send private message

tdgeek:

 

Yes, I get that too. OD works great. hardly use it though, but when I do, no internet. I pull the power plug, wait a minute, then reconnect the power. OD works fine then

 

 

Thanks.  I thought I'd tried that but I'll give that another go.




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

Spyware
3728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3279272 5-Sep-2024 13:13
Send private message

I think from memory they wouldn't renew the DHCP lease, so you could assign a static IP.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



tdgeek
29624 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279273 5-Sep-2024 13:15
Send private message

Spyware:

 

I think from memory they wouldn't renew the DHCP lease, so you could assign a static IP.

 

 

Yes, makes sense, I might do that

floydbloke

3500 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3279301 5-Sep-2024 15:13
Send private message

Spyware:

 

I think from memory they wouldn't renew the DHCP lease, so you could assign a static IP.

 

 

Assigned from the router (to the mac address), or set it on the MySky?  (The latter is a little problematic when I can't even get into the settings on the MySky because it keeps popping up the error, but as mentioned I'll have another go at a proper cold boot.)

 

 

 

Edit:  this might warrant a mention in the shitty software thread.




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

