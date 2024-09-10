Is it just me or does anyone else think the sky rewards marketing team don't check their work.

I recently received an email from Sky Rewards informing me that "yesterday was the last day of Entertainment Unlocked on Us". Unfortunately, they neglected to email me at the start of the promotion so we never knew we had it so never used it.

Today just received another Sky Rewards email offering tickets to The Penguin screening but both the email and the link neglect to say where the screening is being held. Without a location how can you decide if its worth going? They have probably emailed to customers all over NZ then will wonder where everyone is on the night.

Appreciate they are trying to offer customers extra value but their execution leaves much to be desired