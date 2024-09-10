Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky Rewards - Penguin Screening tickets offer - No venue noted
mortonman

274 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 51

Subscriber

#316039 10-Sep-2024 17:07
Is it just me or does anyone else think the sky rewards marketing team don't check their work.


I recently received an email from Sky Rewards informing me that "yesterday was the last day of Entertainment Unlocked on Us". Unfortunately, they neglected to email me at the start of the promotion so we never knew we had it so never used it. 


Today just received another Sky Rewards email offering tickets to The Penguin screening but both the email and the link neglect to say where the screening is being held. Without a location how can you decide if its worth going?  They have probably emailed to customers all over NZ then will wonder where everyone is on the night. 


 Appreciate they are trying to offer customers extra value but their execution leaves much to be desired

skewt
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 214


  #3280743 10-Sep-2024 18:34
Not sure if you care but you leaked your email in that screenshot



mortonman

274 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 51

Subscriber

  #3280801 10-Sep-2024 20:16
didn't mean to but i can't edit the post to remove the image. I already edited once remove something. Maybe can only edit once.

 

Can a moderator assist please?

Handsomedan
7394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6767

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280884 11-Sep-2024 09:32
I haven't had anything from Sky Rewards for a while - not since I declined Netball tickets, because I have no interest in Netball. 




