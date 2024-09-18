Sky are tightening their belt and dropping sports, axing channels, reducing the number of new movies on their movie channels (with a ridiculous number of repeats) etc. due to the huge expense of their Optus D2 satellite prematurely going out of service in May next year.

On top of that, the replacement Optus D11 satellite is way behind schedule in construction (won't now be available until 2027), meaning Sky will have to fork out lots of dollars for temporary use of another satellite.

Two changes of satellite = big financial hit to Sky.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/sky-tv-forced-to-move-to-new-satellite-option-sooner-after-supply-issue/ZKN3OZABPNAHVLHF25UIGUTHYI/

As a result, technicians may have to adjust some customers' dishes early next year:

https://www.thepress.co.nz/business/350383092/unexpected-satellite-issues-main-risk-brighter-sky-tv-outlook

"Sky had been planning to migrate customers to a new, more capable satellite, Optus 11, late next year, but the launch of that satellite has been delayed until at least 2027 due to manufacturing issues. The developments mean Sky will need to change satellites twice in just a few years. Moloney said it was possible its technicians would need to visit a small number of homes early next year and adjust satellite dishes to ensure they could get a sufficiently strong signal after Optus D-2 was turned off. One of the options Sky was looking at might mean it needed to make more use of software compression to deliver some programming, she said. Sky might not need to visit any homes, depending on the outcome of tests, Moloney said. “We'll know more on that in the coming couple of months.”

Last month's Sky notification on its satellite problems to the NZX:

https://www.nzx.com/announcements/436387



A 2020 report from Sky on their future satellite plans which have now been somewhat disrupted:

https://www.sky.co.nz/-/mk_pressrelease_0207



Freeview share the same current Optus satellite as Sky so there must also be uncertainty about the continuation of Freeview's satellite capability.

A big part of Sky's costs consists of securing satellites.

They paid out $NZ 200 million to Optus for a ten year satellite deal 2021-31:

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/sky-tv-pays-200m-to-renew-satellite-deal/ADM7ZQOEZZMCJCK6JFZKFAGJEQ/