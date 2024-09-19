Hey all, has anyone else noticed that SkyGo, SkySport Now and SkyPod's stream quality has been really poor recently. Lots of pixelation and low bandwidth for the stream - especially sport. The NPC and NRL look really bad like it is 720p at best. The SRL vs NZ test looks absolutely garbage.

This seems to have happened over the past 6 months or so as last year the stream quality looked pretty good and you could not distinguish it from the satellite feed. I recently went from the Skybox to SkyPod and regretting it. I have friends who have SkySport Now and say it is the same. Sky just doesn't seem to be worth the money anymore where you are expected to pay more for inferior quality.