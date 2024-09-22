First thing I would try is physically unplugging power from everything for 15 minutes to 'hard' reset it. Make sure this includes the TV, Skybox and anything else between both of them such as any AV receivers.

Before plugging power back in, check all the HDMI cables etc are securely connected by reseating (unplug and replugging) them.

Doing both of those things will often fix odd behaviour with modern devices especially after updates in my own experience.

If no luck, it may be worth checking if there are any firmware updates for the TV that mention fixing HDMI issues. That isn't as common as the old days but I've still seen firmware notes that indicate they fix HDMI bugs on relatively modern TVs.

If none of the above helps, I would also confirm that any other HDMI devices work fine before the tech arrives, to isolate the issue to 100% being the Skybox. The symptoms indicate some sort of issue where it can't negotiate the correct HDMI output signal but it could well be something else. It will be interesting to see if anyone else reports the same thing.