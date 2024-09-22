Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxTV has to be turned on twice
aaron4837

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#316175 22-Sep-2024 16:47
Send private message

Hi guys,

I noticed after the update yesterday on the new sky box that my TV now has to be turned on twice before I get any picture on my screen. The first time I turn it on and it's just a blank screen, and I then have to turn it off and on again and the sky picture comes on. This happens every time I turn on the TV. Weird and have never experienced this before. Called up sky and they will be sending out a technician, but if it's not a sky box issue then it's a $100 fee, so am not sure if I should cancel the appointment or not.

It's not a major deal but it's just a bit frustrating. Has anyone else had this issue?

Cheers

Create new topic
ps2jak2
53 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3285188 22-Sep-2024 17:55
Send private message

First thing I would try is physically unplugging power from everything for 15 minutes to 'hard' reset it. Make sure this includes the TV, Skybox and anything else between both of them such as any AV receivers.

 

Before plugging power back in, check all the HDMI cables etc are securely connected by reseating (unplug and replugging) them.

 

Doing both of those things will  often fix odd behaviour with modern devices especially after updates in my own experience.

 

If no luck, it may be worth checking if there are any firmware updates for the TV that mention fixing HDMI issues. That isn't as common as the old days but I've still seen firmware notes that indicate they fix HDMI bugs on relatively modern TVs.

 

If none of the above helps, I would also confirm that any other HDMI devices work fine before the tech arrives, to isolate the issue to 100% being the Skybox. The symptoms indicate some sort of issue where it can't negotiate the correct HDMI output signal but it could well be something else. It will be interesting to see if anyone else reports the same thing.



Oblivian
7293 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3285202 22-Sep-2024 19:21
Send private message

HDMI-CEC, or hdmi power settings if you don't have to power on/off both. But the lights on the sky box change as part of this process.

Deep sleep to awake of the TV may not trigger it. But warm start may. Being the 2nd time.

aaron4837

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3285300 23-Sep-2024 08:01
Send private message

Thanks for the help guys. I disabled HDMI-CEC on the sky box and the TV and that seems to have fixed the issue.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright