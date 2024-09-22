Hi guys,
I noticed after the update yesterday on the new sky box that my TV now has to be turned on twice before I get any picture on my screen. The first time I turn it on and it's just a blank screen, and I then have to turn it off and on again and the sky picture comes on. This happens every time I turn on the TV. Weird and have never experienced this before. Called up sky and they will be sending out a technician, but if it's not a sky box issue then it's a $100 fee, so am not sure if I should cancel the appointment or not.
It's not a major deal but it's just a bit frustrating. Has anyone else had this issue?
Cheers