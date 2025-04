Yes!! I'm having the same problem. Every night about 10.00pm. I have a friend in a suburb a long way from me who is also having the same issue.It started about 2 to 3 weeks ago. Interestingly she lives in a very large retirement village and I live in an apartment block. I followed all the instructions - reset, removing aerial and re-entering etc. Phoned CS. They sent a technician. He went through the same process. I told him I'd already done all that so he said they would send the aerial technicians. He did mention that it must be a particular brand of dish but I don't remember the name - started with an H. Strangely enough last night I had no rain fade!! Maybe he did a better job of reinserting the aerial cable. This doesn't make sense. How can it be our aerials if we live in different areas? Or even the connection? If I have no further problem though, before I hear from the aerial contractors, I will cancel their visit. No-one else in my block sharing the same dish seems to have SKY and the management don't have it so I can't check with them.

Interesting about the previous comment regarding the size of the dish. Makes sense that they would be larger if servicing multiple residences.