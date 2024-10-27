So, sky have reduced the time to scroll back in the guide to replay events.



This means if I want to re-watch the overnight cricket, then it's the replay.



Every day of the current test the replay has been 1:54 ish long (reported on the android TV card as 2:45 curiously) which even 2:54 seemed way too dondensed for a day's play.



Trying to watch something on day 2 and the coverage went into the pre day crowd shots etc, The immediately to the 27th over of rhe nz inning.



There were 9 Indian wickets, abiut 30 overs of their batting, and 27 of the NZ inning missed.



This is consistent for day 1 and now day 3.



I guess they are using some automation to clip the games. The white ferns odi has a full' relpay of nearly 7 hours.



Just give us back our scroll back time, nor provide actual replays so I cna decide what sections I want to watch.



This is on top of the new digital ads, which their android TV app sometimes doesn't realise gave finished so during some. Half time stuff at the phoenix game, I couldn't skip any more until it decided it wasn't an ad)