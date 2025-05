Just received an email from sky regarding the deal with HBO. I really only keep the mysky box for soho and sport. Soho was a good go to for quality drama. Looks like Soho is being replaced by an HBO only channel which means other shows will be spread out on other channels (and diff bitrates?).

Sky are pushing the new box as the way to access all the back catalogues and MAX shows. Hope this doesnt mean Dune: Prophecy wont be available on the old boxes. Prefer not to mirror from skygo.