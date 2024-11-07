For the second day running, I woke to find that I apparently needed to update my subscription before watching anything on the new Sky Box.

Yesterday, I suspected either a Sky billing stuff up, or a software update gone wrong. A hard reboot - pulling out the power cable - solved the problem so I assumed it was the latter, especially as regular early morning recordings had not been affected. However, the problem recurred today, once more solved with a hard reboot.

Has anyone else suffered this?

If not, could it be due to running android vpn software? The vpn was downloaded direct from app store on the box, and not adb side-loaded. I guess if the box "phones home" every night, and Sky suddenly detects it has moved it's IP address to (say) the USA, then they might block it, until it's back within their allowed geographical area.