ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxLaggy internet question
#317723 9-Nov-2024 19:26
Laggy Sky
Hi team, got questions around my home internet. I had slow speeds so replaced the router with Orbi 6. Really good now normally around 150mbps, yet with Sky and other streaming services it sometimes gets laggy. This mornings AB test was pissing me off. Did a speed test and it was nearly 200 Mbps which should have been plenty fast enough.
I'm currently with Mercury and I'm thinking I need to change to Spark as everyone gets their data from them anyway.
How do we tell if the laggy performance is from my ISP or the main backbone that would supply Mercury?
Appreciate your thoughts.

Dave

  #3307325 9-Nov-2024 19:39
So you are referring to Sky Sports Now (SSN)??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



  #3307332 9-Nov-2024 20:26
How is your viewing device connected to the router? 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

  #3307344 9-Nov-2024 20:50
Thanks team, it's all on wifi. Yes this the Sky Sport Now app. (and tvnz app)
My speed test is also on wifi.
Couldn't get the tv to connect via Ethernet...



  #3307357 9-Nov-2024 21:20
Get the TV working over Ethernet if close to the router 

  #3307410 10-Nov-2024 06:59
nzlowie: Thanks team, it's all on wifi. Yes this the Sky Sport Now app. (and tvnz app)
My speed test is also on wifi.
Couldn't get the tv to connect via Ethernet...

 

I'm not saying it's definitely the wifi, but 99% of the time someone has problems with their internet speed, it's their wifi. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

  #3307431 10-Nov-2024 09:11
nzlowie: Laggy Sky
I had slow speeds so replaced the router with Orbi 6. Really good now normally around 150mbps,

 

150 Mb/s is not good, assuming this is a 300/100 fibre connection. Definitely pointing to a wifi issue.

  #3307471 10-Nov-2024 12:23
Was down around 50mbps...

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
  #3307579 10-Nov-2024 18:57
Thanks everyone, I did get the tv onto Ethernet.
I used a different port on my switch and it seems ok.
I'll run that for a while and see how it goes, already seems more stable on the freeview app.
Appreciate your thoughts and advice.

Dave

  #3307611 10-Nov-2024 21:13
Slight thread detour: Your statement about every ISP getting their data from Spark is incorrect. That might have been the case 20 years ago, but isn't the case anymore.

  #3307640 11-Nov-2024 07:56
Have the same issue, sort of. Internet speed is good. Wifi is good (multiple Omada EAPs ethernet backhauled and managed with hardware controller.)

 

LG 4K Smart TV. Worked perfectly for a few years, then at some point the ethernet decided not to work, so had to revert to Wifi. No issues with this initially, then over the last few years the TV takes some minutes to connect to the Wifi when first turned on, then works fine.

 

Now, the newest issue in the last 6 months is that some but not all Apps are very laggy, constantly buffering (eg TV3Now app @ 1080 resolution). Meanwhile Netflix streams 4K quite happily. Plex very laggy compared to what is used to be, then usually streams fine once its up and running but will occasionally buffer for no apparent reason.

 

Putting it down to bad software design, optimised for latest TVs with faster processing, etc.

 

Or possibly its LG gently telling us we need to dispose of a perfectly good TV and buy a new one....

 

 

  #3307641 11-Nov-2024 08:00
nzben:

 

Have the same issue, sort of. Internet speed is good. Wifi is good (multiple Omada EAPs ethernet backhauled and managed with hardware controller.)

 

LG 4K Smart TV. Worked perfectly for a few years, then at some point the ethernet decided not to work, so had to revert to Wifi. No issues with this initially, then over the last few years the TV takes some minutes to connect to the Wifi when first turned on, then works fine.

 

Now, the newest issue in the last 6 months is that some but not all Apps are very laggy, constantly buffering (eg TV3Now app @ 1080 resolution). Meanwhile Netflix streams 4K quite happily. Plex very laggy compared to what is used to be, then usually streams fine once its up and running but will occasionally buffer for no apparent reason.

 

Putting it down to bad software design, optimised for latest TVs with faster processing, etc.

 

Or possibly its LG gently telling us we need to dispose of a perfectly good TV and buy a new one....

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could you not just use add an external device such as a Chromecast?

  #3307644 11-Nov-2024 08:08
nzben:

 

Or possibly its LG gently telling us we need to dispose of a perfectly good TV and buy a new one....

 

 

Time to get an HTPC of some kind! 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

  #3307647 11-Nov-2024 08:14
Apple TV




common sense is not very common

