Have the same issue, sort of. Internet speed is good. Wifi is good (multiple Omada EAPs ethernet backhauled and managed with hardware controller.)

LG 4K Smart TV. Worked perfectly for a few years, then at some point the ethernet decided not to work, so had to revert to Wifi. No issues with this initially, then over the last few years the TV takes some minutes to connect to the Wifi when first turned on, then works fine.

Now, the newest issue in the last 6 months is that some but not all Apps are very laggy, constantly buffering (eg TV3Now app @ 1080 resolution). Meanwhile Netflix streams 4K quite happily. Plex very laggy compared to what is used to be, then usually streams fine once its up and running but will occasionally buffer for no apparent reason.

Putting it down to bad software design, optimised for latest TVs with faster processing, etc.

Or possibly its LG gently telling us we need to dispose of a perfectly good TV and buy a new one....