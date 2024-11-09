Laggy Sky
Hi team, got questions around my home internet. I had slow speeds so replaced the router with Orbi 6. Really good now normally around 150mbps, yet with Sky and other streaming services it sometimes gets laggy. This mornings AB test was pissing me off. Did a speed test and it was nearly 200 Mbps which should have been plenty fast enough.
I'm currently with Mercury and I'm thinking I need to change to Spark as everyone gets their data from them anyway.
How do we tell if the laggy performance is from my ISP or the main backbone that would supply Mercury?
Appreciate your thoughts.
Dave