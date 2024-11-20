Afternoon folks



Living up on the Hibiscus Coast we get signal strength of around 12.6db during the day , however it drips slowly during the afternoon to when at 7.30pm each night it gets to about 6.8db



At this point our picture on about 20 channels just reflects No Satellite Coverage or bad pixelation…



This continues to about 1am



When I wake in the morning , coverage is fine again



I’m assuming there’s a problem with the LNB



Technician has been booked for this coming Monday



Anyone with more insight ?



Thanks in advance