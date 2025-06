I have the pod. You still have to use the TVNZ+ app for 1,2 and Duke (something to do with the rights for streaming their channels over internet I think) but TV3 is available without having to use the ThreeNow app. Never bothered me as very rare we'd be watching anything live on TVNZ.

It's fully portable and only needs an internet connection, not connected to any address. I've taken it away on holiday and used it in various accommodation (obviously remember to unplug it and pack it when you leave!). I've also taken it away to my parents' house to use in the spare room - they have their own separate Sky account with a dish and this was fine and didn't conflict with anything. Same with multiroom. Earlier this year my Dad moved into care and my Mum ordered multiroom with the pod for him to take with rather than set up a whole new account and this worked (although internet was dodgy at the care home but that's another story). It only lasted a few weeks sadly as he got more ill and passed away. But you should be fine to order multiroom with the pod and take the pod to the bach, as long as the bach has a decent internet connection.

Another cheaper option for the bach rather than multiroom could just be a chromecast and you cast Sky Go from your phone to it.