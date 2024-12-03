Can someone please provide the following details for the BBC First channel. My tuner doesn't find it during a scan for some reason.
Frequency:
Transport ID:
Service ID:
PMT PID:
Thank you!
This is what I am using to tune it in MythTV from my minisatip DVB-S2 tuners:
MariaDB [mythconverg]> select * from iptv_channel where chanid=11022;
+--------+--------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------+---------+
| iptvid | chanid | url | type | bitrate |
+--------+--------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------+---------+
| 193 | 11022 | rtsp://satip.jsw.gen.nz:554/?src=1&freq=12546&msys=dvbs2&plts=off&fec=23&pol=h&ro=0.35&sr=22500&mtype=8psk&pids=0,308,1008,1108,1908 | data | 0 |
+--------+--------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------+---------+
1 row in set (0.000 sec)
And this is what DVBViewer exports for the BBC First channel using the same minisatip tuners:
[Channel0]
TunerType=1
Root=SkyNZ satellite
Category=12546 H
Name=BBC First
OrbitalPos=1600
NetworkID=169
StreamID=4
SID=1052
PMTPID=308
VPID=1008
APID=1108
PCRPID=1008
AC3=17
Language=eng
Volume=0
EPGFlag=0
TelePID=1908
AudioChannel=0
Encrypted=25
Group=0
Frequency=12546
Polarity=h
Symbolrate=22500
SatModulation=4
SubStreamID=-1
FEC=1
LNB=10750
LNB-Selection=0
DiseqC=0
DiseqCValue=0