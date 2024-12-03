Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxBBC First Sky channel tuner details
rlevis

#317985 3-Dec-2024 23:34
Can someone please provide the following details for the BBC First channel. My tuner doesn't find it during a scan for some reason.

Frequency:
Transport ID:
Service ID:
PMT PID:

 

Thank you!

CYaBro
  #3315774 4-Dec-2024 00:30
Does this page give you what you need?

https://www.lyngsat.com/packages/Sky-New-Zealand.html




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

fe31nz
  #3316015 4-Dec-2024 22:44
This is what I am using to tune it in MythTV from my minisatip DVB-S2 tuners:

 

MariaDB [mythconverg]> select * from iptv_channel where chanid=11022;
+--------+--------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------+---------+
| iptvid | chanid | url                                                                                                                                  | type | bitrate |
+--------+--------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------+---------+
|    193 |  11022 | rtsp://satip.jsw.gen.nz:554/?src=1&freq=12546&msys=dvbs2&plts=off&fec=23&pol=h&ro=0.35&sr=22500&mtype=8psk&pids=0,308,1008,1108,1908 | data |       0 |
+--------+--------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------+---------+
1 row in set (0.000 sec)

 

And this is what DVBViewer exports for the BBC First channel using the same minisatip tuners:

 

[Channel0]
TunerType=1
Root=SkyNZ satellite
Category=12546 H
Name=BBC First
OrbitalPos=1600
NetworkID=169
StreamID=4
SID=1052
PMTPID=308
VPID=1008
APID=1108
PCRPID=1008
AC3=17
Language=eng
Volume=0
EPGFlag=0
TelePID=1908
AudioChannel=0
Encrypted=25
Group=0
Frequency=12546
Polarity=h
Symbolrate=22500
SatModulation=4
SubStreamID=-1
FEC=1
LNB=10750
LNB-Selection=0
DiseqC=0
DiseqCValue=0

rlevis

  #3316017 4-Dec-2024 23:07
Many thanks both of you!

