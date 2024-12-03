This is what I am using to tune it in MythTV from my minisatip DVB-S2 tuners:

MariaDB [mythconverg]> select * from iptv_channel where chanid=11022;

+--------+--------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------+---------+

| iptvid | chanid | url | type | bitrate |

+--------+--------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------+---------+

| 193 | 11022 | rtsp://satip.jsw.gen.nz:554/?src=1&freq=12546&msys=dvbs2&plts=off&fec=23&pol=h&ro=0.35&sr=22500&mtype=8psk&pids=0,308,1008,1108,1908 | data | 0 |

+--------+--------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------+---------+

1 row in set (0.000 sec)

And this is what DVBViewer exports for the BBC First channel using the same minisatip tuners:

[Channel0]

TunerType=1

Root=SkyNZ satellite

Category=12546 H

Name=BBC First

OrbitalPos=1600

NetworkID=169

StreamID=4

SID=1052

PMTPID=308

VPID=1008

APID=1108

PCRPID=1008

AC3=17

Language=eng

Volume=0

EPGFlag=0

TelePID=1908

AudioChannel=0

Encrypted=25

Group=0

Frequency=12546

Polarity=h

Symbolrate=22500

SatModulation=4

SubStreamID=-1

FEC=1

LNB=10750

LNB-Selection=0

DiseqC=0

DiseqCValue=0