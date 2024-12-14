Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Sky, Neon, Lightbox Assessing the video and sound quality of Sky Sport Now vs sat decoders
OldGeek

#318093 14-Dec-2024 14:16
Is there any info available on this?  I would have thought that UHD content delivery would be better via an internet connection. 




OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402 and use this code for free setup: R581402E48MJA

Spyware
  #3320456 14-Dec-2024 14:52
Sky don't deliver any UHD content so I'm not sure what your point is. Maybe you could explain.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Senecio
  #3320604 14-Dec-2024 18:38
You might be able to use the Kodi addin from the the gentlemen who shall not be named (MH). But as @Spyware stated they don't provide any UHD content. If I was to guess I would go for 1080p 50fps at ~6.5kb/s. If they just upped it to 8-9kb/s the picture quality would be so much better.

Linux
  #3320605 14-Dec-2024 18:57
OldGeek:


I would have thought that UHD content delivery would be better via an internet connection. 



@OldGeek Why would you think that? UHD is UHD no matter what technology it is delivered over



OldGeek

  #3320611 14-Dec-2024 19:55
Spyware:

 

Sky don't deliver any UHD content so I'm not sure what your point is. Maybe you could explain.

 

I don't know what Sky do or don't deliver.




OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402 and use this code for free setup: R581402E48MJA

OldGeek

  #3320612 14-Dec-2024 19:59
Senecio:

 

You might be able to use the Kodi addin from the the gentlemen who shall not be named (MH). But as @Spyware stated they don't provide any UHD content. If I was to guess I would go for 1080p 50fps at ~6.5kb/s. If they just upped it to 8-9kb/s the picture quality would be so much better.

 

OK - thanks. This is not what I was hoping for but consistent with Sky being a closed-shop and take-it-or-leave it service provider 




OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402 and use this code for free setup: R581402E48MJA

Spyware
  #3320613 14-Dec-2024 20:08
If you wait until 2027 or so when Optus 11 is launched you may find UHD content on satellite, before then unlikely to have more than a single channel because of the necessary shift to D3/10 on retirement of D2. Sky have even hinted at increasing compression on the bird after the shift but we will wait and see what happens. There are no public plans for any Sky UHD streaming services.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

OldGeek

  #3320616 14-Dec-2024 20:34
Spyware:

 

If you wait until 2027 or so when Optus 11 is launched you may find UHD content on satellite, before then unlikely to have more than a single channel because of the necessary shift to D3/10 on retirement of D2. Sky have even hinted at increasing compression on the bird after the shift but we will wait and see what happens. There are no public plans for any Sky UHD streaming services.

 

OK - but current sat reception and Sky tech issues are driving Sky customers away from satellite service.  I suppose its too much to hope for that internet-based delivery will improve image resolution 'reception'.




OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402 and use this code for free setup: R581402E48MJA

 
 
 
 

Linux
  #3320619 14-Dec-2024 20:49
We get rain fade & pixilated picture now mainly in the evening. Have had Sky tech out twice lots of work done but issue is still happening so now get Sky for half price after complaining

OldGeek

  #3320621 14-Dec-2024 20:54
Linux: We get rain fade & pixilated picture now mainly in the evening. Have had Sky tech out twice lots of work done but issue is still happening so now get Sky for half price after complaining

 

Internet options mean:

 

  • no such thing as rain fade
  • no dependence on the (fast disappearing) Sky techs 😉




OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402 and use this code for free setup: R581402E48MJA

nztim
  #3320672 15-Dec-2024 08:24
While I cant comment on the Quality SSN is a good 2 ‘minutes behind Satellite, Spark Sport was even worse

Updates to scores on facebook are posted before the action happens on your TV.




eracode
  #3320673 15-Dec-2024 08:35
Linux: We get rain fade & pixilated picture now mainly in the evening. Have had Sky tech out twice lots of work done but issue is still happening so now get Sky for half price after complaining

 

I'm not sure I'd be happy with a half-price subscription to put up with a faulty service. Doesn't it still drive you nuts?




Spyware
  #3320685 15-Dec-2024 09:56
OldGeek:

 

Internet options mean:

 

  • no such thing as rain fade
  • no dependence on the (fast disappearing) Sky techs 😉

 

Sky's plans for UHD were for select content only, produced from NEP outside broadcast trucks within NZ, to be available via satellite to it's wonderful new white Android boxes. They had pushed 100K boxes out by June 30 2024. Sky are committed to satellite until 2031 so I would guess they will continue to highlight any live UHD services via satellite regardless of Optus 11 being delayed.

 

Implication of a UHD (HDR 100 fps maybe with 24 hour live catchup) SSN service now would be a significant financial hit because of fees incurred from purchase of the streams in UHD and from people abandoning the boxes. Sky are currently losing 30K box users per year (479K total as at 30 June) so a faster migration off the boxes to live streaming could be a fatal hit. Certainly no way the bean counters would agree to implement now, in 2031 probably but who knows.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Apsattv
  #3320839 15-Dec-2024 15:33
Linux: We get rain fade & pixilated picture now mainly in the evening. Have had Sky tech out twice lots of work done but issue is still happening so now get Sky for half price after complaining

 

Can you try this?

 

tune to SKY 5 then go into the tuner menus and report the dB reading for Tuner 1.

 

and time of day tested and location

 

also dish size if you know it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

muppet
  #3320873 15-Dec-2024 18:37
OldGeek:

Linux: We get rain fade & pixilated picture now mainly in the evening. Have had Sky tech out twice lots of work done but issue is still happening so now get Sky for half price after complaining


Internet options mean:



  • no such thing as rain fade

  • no dependence on the (fast disappearing) Sky techs 😉


This simply isn't true.
If it rains and your roof leaks onto your ONT/Router you get rain fade.

OldGeek

  #3320927 15-Dec-2024 19:51
muppet:
OldGeek:

 

Linux: We get rain fade & pixilated picture now mainly in the evening. Have had Sky tech out twice lots of work done but issue is still happening so now get Sky for half price after complaining

 

 

 

Internet options mean:

 



 

  • no such thing as rain fade

 

 

  • no dependence on the (fast disappearing) Sky techs 😉



This simply isn't true.
If it rains and your roof leaks onto your ONT/Router you get rain fade.

 

 

 

What nonsense.  Your ONT is always inside a building, with a weatherproof ETP on the outside.  Your internet app will never detect rainfade - only your satellite decoder will report this.  If your internet service fails, this will be reported as a network failure.




OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402 and use this code for free setup: R581402E48MJA

