OldGeek: Internet options mean: no such thing as rain fade

no dependence on the (fast disappearing) Sky techs 😉

Sky's plans for UHD were for select content only, produced from NEP outside broadcast trucks within NZ, to be available via satellite to it's wonderful new white Android boxes. They had pushed 100K boxes out by June 30 2024. Sky are committed to satellite until 2031 so I would guess they will continue to highlight any live UHD services via satellite regardless of Optus 11 being delayed.

Implication of a UHD (HDR 100 fps maybe with 24 hour live catchup) SSN service now would be a significant financial hit because of fees incurred from purchase of the streams in UHD and from people abandoning the boxes. Sky are currently losing 30K box users per year (479K total as at 30 June) so a faster migration off the boxes to live streaming could be a fatal hit. Certainly no way the bean counters would agree to implement now, in 2031 probably but who knows.