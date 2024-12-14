Is there any info available on this? I would have thought that UHD content delivery would be better via an internet connection.
Is there any info available on this? I would have thought that UHD content delivery would be better via an internet connection.
Sky don't deliver any UHD content so I'm not sure what your point is. Maybe you could explain.
You might be able to use the Kodi addin from the the gentlemen who shall not be named (MH). But as @Spyware stated they don't provide any UHD content. If I was to guess I would go for 1080p 50fps at ~6.5kb/s. If they just upped it to 8-9kb/s the picture quality would be so much better.
I don't know what Sky do or don't deliver.
OK - thanks. This is not what I was hoping for but consistent with Sky being a closed-shop and take-it-or-leave it service provider
If you wait until 2027 or so when Optus 11 is launched you may find UHD content on satellite, before then unlikely to have more than a single channel because of the necessary shift to D3/10 on retirement of D2. Sky have even hinted at increasing compression on the bird after the shift but we will wait and see what happens. There are no public plans for any Sky UHD streaming services.
OK - but current sat reception and Sky tech issues are driving Sky customers away from satellite service. I suppose its too much to hope for that internet-based delivery will improve image resolution 'reception'.
Linux: We get rain fade & pixilated picture now mainly in the evening. Have had Sky tech out twice lots of work done but issue is still happening so now get Sky for half price after complaining
Internet options mean:
Linux: We get rain fade & pixilated picture now mainly in the evening. Have had Sky tech out twice lots of work done but issue is still happening so now get Sky for half price after complaining
I'm not sure I'd be happy with a half-price subscription to put up with a faulty service. Doesn't it still drive you nuts?
Sky's plans for UHD were for select content only, produced from NEP outside broadcast trucks within NZ, to be available via satellite to it's wonderful new white Android boxes. They had pushed 100K boxes out by June 30 2024. Sky are committed to satellite until 2031 so I would guess they will continue to highlight any live UHD services via satellite regardless of Optus 11 being delayed.
Implication of a UHD (HDR 100 fps maybe with 24 hour live catchup) SSN service now would be a significant financial hit because of fees incurred from purchase of the streams in UHD and from people abandoning the boxes. Sky are currently losing 30K box users per year (479K total as at 30 June) so a faster migration off the boxes to live streaming could be a fatal hit. Certainly no way the bean counters would agree to implement now, in 2031 probably but who knows.
Linux: We get rain fade & pixilated picture now mainly in the evening. Have had Sky tech out twice lots of work done but issue is still happening so now get Sky for half price after complaining
Can you try this?
tune to SKY 5 then go into the tuner menus and report the dB reading for Tuner 1.
and time of day tested and location
also dish size if you know it.
This simply isn't true.
If it rains and your roof leaks onto your ONT/Router you get rain fade.
What nonsense. Your ONT is always inside a building, with a weatherproof ETP on the outside. Your internet app will never detect rainfade - only your satellite decoder will report this. If your internet service fails, this will be reported as a network failure.
