Yes. The problem is on Sky's end, not ours. Sky have not updated that app since May 2021, yet they update their other Android apps regularly.
I just assumed something on pi-hole was blocking something they were using..
Confirm I have the same problem on Android phone, but the iPad version still works ok. You can still access the Sky TV Guide through SkyGo on Android but that only lists the Sky channels, no free-to-air
Has been broken all week on Android. Can't say i've even looked or used it. Check Sky complaints page on Facebook for furthur moans about it..
Finally the app has been updated and it now works.
Buckchoi:
Finally the app has been updated and it now works.
Hmm Its not working for me. Still getting the connection error message.
Tried force stop and still same issue.
Got fixed with an update at like 10am yesterday.
I assume team returned from leave and fixed the library or cert that was failing.
You'll need to go to the app store to force the update.
Sky tell me there is a system maintenance happing, but its working for me this morning.
Oh, so that is why I couldn't access Sky from mobile last night! And, yes, working now.
I had a similar problem but logging off and back on to Sky account fixed it
The app is not staying signed in like it should (yet another fault of their creation), hence the recording failure message. You will need to sign in via the side menu each time prior to scheduling recordings.