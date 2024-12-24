Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky TV Guide issue
old3eyes

#318194 24-Dec-2024 18:23
Anyone having any issues with the Android version of the Sky TV Guide? When I open the app it stops at "connection error" this happens on two devices. I've cleared cache and data and uninstalled and reinstalled but still the same error. Have tried asking Sky via Facebook. Can't seem to find them on X.




Buckchoi
  #3324289 24-Dec-2024 21:10
Yes. The problem is on Sky's end, not ours. Sky have not updated that app since May 2021, yet they update their other Android apps regularly.



mentalinc
  #3324292 24-Dec-2024 21:37
I just assumed something on pi-hole was blocking something they were using..




jayemm
  #3324297 24-Dec-2024 22:18
Confirm I have the same problem on Android phone, but the iPad version still works ok. You can still access the Sky TV Guide through SkyGo on Android but that only lists the Sky channels, no free-to-air



old3eyes

  #3324333 25-Dec-2024 07:10
Thanx folks. I many use the app for remote recording so not having it is a pain. I eventually found their X account and asked there and FB though don't hold out much hope.




cleggy2
  #3324399 25-Dec-2024 14:06
It's a bloody good app. Hopefully will be resolved as I do almost all my recording on it, especially free to air.

Apsattv
  #3324435 25-Dec-2024 17:40
Has been broken all week on Android. Can't say i've even looked or used it. Check Sky complaints page on Facebook for furthur moans about it..

 

 

 

 

 

 

Buckchoi
  #3328378 6-Jan-2025 19:47
Finally the app has been updated and it now works.

 
 
 
 

old3eyes

  #3328397 6-Jan-2025 20:45
Buckchoi:

Finally the app has been updated and it now works.


Thanx for that. Yes the update works great.




Ramjet007
  #3328517 7-Jan-2025 02:27
Hmm Its not working for me. Still getting the connection error message.

 

Tried force stop and still same issue.

mentalinc
  #3328523 7-Jan-2025 06:38
Got fixed with an update at like 10am yesterday. 

 

I assume team returned from leave and fixed the library or cert that was failing.

 

You'll need to go to the app store to force the update.




Ramjet007
  #3328961 8-Jan-2025 03:18
Sky tell me there is a system maintenance happing, but its working for me this morning.

linw
  #3328964 8-Jan-2025 04:09
Oh, so that is why I couldn't access Sky from mobile last night! And, yes, working now.

old3eyes

  #3331942 15-Jan-2025 20:50
As an update to this, has anyone been able schedule a recording from thru the app. I get an error that the record failed. It works fine withe the Sky React App.




jayemm
  #3331957 15-Jan-2025 21:42
I had a similar problem but logging off and back on to Sky account fixed it

Buckchoi
  #3332045 16-Jan-2025 06:40
The app is not staying signed in like it should (yet another fault of their creation), hence the recording failure message. You will need to sign in via the side menu each time prior to scheduling recordings.

