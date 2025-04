The new sky box defaults to auto when selecting the resolution for your tv. So in my case it set to the resolution to full 2160p on my LG C1 oled. Rather than having the sky box do the upscaling, I set the resolution to 1080p so my Tv can handle the upscaling to 4k and the image quality is vastly superior. I am wondering whether to set the resolution to 1080p or 1080i because the HD channels output in 1080i?