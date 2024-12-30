I’m looking for feedback on what the current state of the Sky Pods are like to use day to day, We’ve just moved into our new house and as a previous Vodafone TV customer I’m hopeful that the experience will be good enough that we won’t need to put a dish on the roof if we don’t have to.
Previously I found the VTV had better picture quality than satellite (I presume less compression) Is this the case with the SkyPods?
All the previous posts are either from their original release, the new sky box or have gone off track to SkyGO / SSN.