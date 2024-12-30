Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, Lightbox
Current state of Sky Pod?
#318254 30-Dec-2024 20:03
I’m looking for feedback on what the current state of the Sky Pods are like to use day to day, We’ve just moved into our new house and as a previous Vodafone TV customer I’m hopeful that the experience will be good enough that we won’t need to put a dish on the roof if we don’t have to.

Previously I found the VTV had better picture quality than satellite (I presume less compression) Is this the case with the SkyPods?

All the previous posts are either from their original release, the new sky box or have gone off track to SkyGO / SSN.

  #3326373 30-Dec-2024 21:48
I've got one. Its rubbish. Just using mine for live sport. On the 1 year deal with 6 month 50% off. Worked out cheaper than Fibre and SSN for a year.

 

UI is clunky and laggy. I haven't had Sky satellite in the last 15 years to compare so i don't know if its just me?

 

When channel switching if I accidently change to one i don't pay for I get an extra prompt that is hard to clear. TV guide is really slow to navigate. 

 
 
 
 

  #3352849 11-Mar-2025 21:15
Also interested to know how the Pod compares with the Sky Box. Not keen on paying an extra $15 per month for the ability to pause live sport, can the pod do that though? Don't need to record, but just want the ability to pause for 5 minutes.

  #3352925 11-Mar-2025 22:55
Yes it can effectively 'pause'

 

It's not a satellite signal that it needs to cache / record locally like the Sky Box - the video stream is effectively being cached/stored on the internet, so you can pause/rewind it like any video stream. 

 

Having said that, I found the Pod to slow / unresponsive for my taste when I last tried it (over a year ago now). 

 

 

 

 



  #3353890 14-Mar-2025 09:10
SkyPod is usable now. Its had a lot of improvements since it launched.
Its still not as good as the VTV box was though which is disappointing and i use the SkyGo App to cast to Apple TV for any worthwhile sport as it gives better audio, picture and its ahead of the SkyPod's stream so i dont end up with massive lag when i get messages from mates talking about tries :P
(Sky Sport Now & Sky Satellite seem to be the most "Live". Then SkyGo is about 4 sec behind and the SkyPod about 20 sec behind that)

