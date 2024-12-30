I've got one. Its rubbish. Just using mine for live sport. On the 1 year deal with 6 month 50% off. Worked out cheaper than Fibre and SSN for a year.

UI is clunky and laggy. I haven't had Sky satellite in the last 15 years to compare so i don't know if its just me?

When channel switching if I accidently change to one i don't pay for I get an extra prompt that is hard to clear. TV guide is really slow to navigate.