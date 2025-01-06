Hi all,

Long time stalker to these forums and thought I should finally create an account!

I'm looking for advice on what HDMI splitters work well on the output of the new Sky receiver as we've recently moved from the old black receiver and the old set up isn't working that well with the new receiver.

I've forced the output to 1080p to see if that helps but on occasions the output doesn't work and I need to power reset the whole set up; sky receiver, HDMI spitter to get the split output working again.

Thanks