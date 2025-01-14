Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ESPN - Sky login issues
#318403 14-Jan-2025 14:30
I used ESPN app (sign in with Sky Go details) quite often for american sports. Over the xmas break it no longer seems to want to work on my desktop or phone.

 

Anyone else having issues?




  #3332812 17-Jan-2025 17:19
Stopped working with android apps mid 2024 and then stopped working on PCs at some stage following Oct 24 (am guessing time frames were more to do with when existing log-ins timed out rather than one platform working for longer).

 

Different errors over that time. In Oct 24 it was not listing Sky TV as a provider whilst now it is listed (it is the only provider listed) but you can't log-in (it instead redirects to ESPN AU prior to login). Have raised it multiple times since Sep 24 via Sky live chat and been told "it has been escalated and we will email you once it has been investigated".......no email ever received.

 

The most frustrating thing is that I cancelled my nhl.tv subscription as they were blocking content to NZ (due to watchESPN AU having the rights) - probably should have kept the subscription and flashed up my Nord VPN..................   

 

I also asked if there is any chance when they fix it that smart TV ESPN apps might also work - would be great to be able to watch all of the ESPN sports on my TV without having to cast from my laptop or phone (if they actually worked!)

 
 
 
 

  #3333372 20-Jan-2025 10:46
Philbert:

 

Stopped working with android apps mid 2024 and then stopped working on PCs at some stage following Oct 24 (am guessing time frames were more to do with when existing log-ins timed out rather than one platform working for longer).

 

Different errors over that time. In Oct 24 it was not listing Sky TV as a provider whilst now it is listed (it is the only provider listed) but you can't log-in (it instead redirects to ESPN AU prior to login). Have raised it multiple times since Sep 24 via Sky live chat and been told "it has been escalated and we will email you once it has been investigated".......no email ever received.

 

The most frustrating thing is that I cancelled my nhl.tv subscription as they were blocking content to NZ (due to watchESPN AU having the rights) - probably should have kept the subscription and flashed up my Nord VPN..................   

 

I also asked if there is any chance when they fix it that smart TV ESPN apps might also work - would be great to be able to watch all of the ESPN sports on my TV without having to cast from my laptop or phone (if they actually worked!)

 

 

Intertesting, desktop I could use upto 15thish December as I was watching NFL at work. Worked on my iPhone up till around December. Spoke to Sky, they said speak to ESPN in the US which I have been doing. Will update if any more news




#3335026 24-Jan-2025 11:45
Has anyone had any update on this? My phone has just started with this issue.

 

 

 

I have tried lots of different things to try get it to work: Clearing all ESPN app data, forgetting all site settings for ESPN and Sky, deleting the ESPN app, but none of these have been effective.

 

 

 

Luckily I still have an android tablet which is working for it, so I can still watch NHL, but its not convenient as my phone.



  #3335159 24-Jan-2025 13:38
I have followed up again with ESPN in the US. Will update when I hear more




  #3335312 24-Jan-2025 17:09
Sky also told me to contact ESPN as "we can't control what they do with their servers". I replied that it was Sky selling the service to me, not ESPN so I would expect Sky to chase up ESPN as I expected ESPN to ignore me as I was not an ESPN+ paying customer - I compared it to Sky telling me to contact WB Discovery directly if HBO Max stopped working.............but they just replied with "here is the ESPN link". I think it is pretty shoddy to be honest

 

 

 

Also- never got any email reply from my live chat or emails to support. Only response I got from anyone at Sky was via messenger chat with "Sky Sport"

 

 

  #3335802 25-Jan-2025 18:38
If anyone else wants to harass ESPN help desk - here is the link that Sky gave me

 

https://support.espn.com/hc/en-us/articles/5074373040916-To-Contact-ESPN-Customer-Care

 

 

  #3335858 25-Jan-2025 22:40
i had the same problem on my phone , then after i played around and got it working on my PC it started working on my phone no idea what i did , i wish i knew 




  #3335887 26-Jan-2025 07:38
No issues for me currently. I last authenticated some time between 20 December and 6 January I think!

 

nice to see some others who watch the NHL!

  #3335890 26-Jan-2025 08:17
vexxxboy:

 

i had the same problem on my phone , then after i played around and got it working on my PC it started working on my phone no idea what i did , i wish i knew 

 

 

 

 

What browser are you using? I've tried multiple and cleared cache/cookies etc. And the app on your phone? Android or Apple and what default browser on your phone? 

  #3335928 26-Jan-2025 12:57
Spent 3hrs in various ESPN live agent support chats today - with minimal results.......mainly the message was please raise this with your TV provider or the problem is at your TV providers end or we only support ESPN+ customers. They agreed to escalate in the end but have zero confidence that anything will happen. Their main message was that it would be a lot easier to try and fault find if sky technical reached out to ESPN technical rather than leaving it to customers. Who would have thought?!?!?

  #3335930 26-Jan-2025 13:18
Philbert:

 

i had the same problem on my phone , then after i played around and got it working on my PC it started working on my phone no idea what i did , i wish i knew 

 

 

 

What browser are you using? I've tried multiple and cleared cache/cookies etc. And the app on your phone? Android or Apple and what default browser on your phone? 

 

 

i use Opera on the PC and the Android ESPN app on the phone and then click on watch to bring up the live sports, log into my Sky account and i usually use it to watch and cast NFL Redzone to my TV, this season it didnt work until halfway through the NFL season .




  #3341392 11-Feb-2025 10:33
Mightn't be a problem soon...

 

  #3341395 11-Feb-2025 10:40
Local press on it is here, they talk about "coming months" so sounds like a rather fluid timeframe 

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/media-insider-us-sports-channel-espn-will-now-be-shared-in-nz-between-sky-tv-and-disney/RY3BJGBJLFA55FLFL3WBE6NMPI/

 

 

  #3341415 11-Feb-2025 11:46
dougierydal:

 

Mightn't be a problem soon...

 

 

 

 

 

This adds nothing to the topic of the thread, which is ESPN app access for Sky customers.




  #3342318 13-Feb-2025 09:28
JPNZ:

 

dougierydal:

 

Mightn't be a problem soon...

 

 

 

 

 

This adds nothing to the topic of the thread, which is ESPN app access for Sky customers.

 

 

 

 

Squid Game Ali Holding Seong meme

