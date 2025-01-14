Stopped working with android apps mid 2024 and then stopped working on PCs at some stage following Oct 24 (am guessing time frames were more to do with when existing log-ins timed out rather than one platform working for longer).

Different errors over that time. In Oct 24 it was not listing Sky TV as a provider whilst now it is listed (it is the only provider listed) but you can't log-in (it instead redirects to ESPN AU prior to login). Have raised it multiple times since Sep 24 via Sky live chat and been told "it has been escalated and we will email you once it has been investigated".......no email ever received.

The most frustrating thing is that I cancelled my nhl.tv subscription as they were blocking content to NZ (due to watchESPN AU having the rights) - probably should have kept the subscription and flashed up my Nord VPN..................

I also asked if there is any chance when they fix it that smart TV ESPN apps might also work - would be great to be able to watch all of the ESPN sports on my TV without having to cast from my laptop or phone (if they actually worked!)