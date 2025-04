A 2006 decoder is standard definition mpeg2 only and is showing the standard definition Sky Open channel designed for the Freeview sat service. 99% of all other Sky channels are now encoded using H.264 which your Motorola cannot receive. The entire point of new set top boxes rolled out in 2016-19 was the transition to H.264 and allowed default use of high definition on these channels.

EDIT: Sky Open will disappear in April when Sky migrates to Optus 10 and drops the mpeg2 channels as Freeview transitions to using H.265? - if you believe their literature.