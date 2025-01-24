kiwibloke09:

As i have previously said in a forum i made a couple days ago i have bought a 2006 sky decoder and learn't that i can not watch any tv channels on it. But i am wondering if there is anyway to make my own mpeg2 stream and have it play on the old sky decoder as if it was live TV. and also for the programmes in the stream to appear in the EPG. Is there anything i could buy to make this possible. Maybe like a product where you can transfer a mpeg2 video to it and then connect it to the sky decoder very coaxial and have it trick the SKY Decoder into thinking its a channel. I know this sound a bit crazy but if this is possible could you please write down the instructions on how to make this possible and the product/s i need to purchase.
Cheers