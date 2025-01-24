kiwibloke09:

The sky box gets its config data from sky and the only config you can put into thru the menu are basic settings, it is the minimum to get it locked on a satellite, everything else is then provisioned from data sky send with channel list, PIDs, things for the EPG configuration. I am not aware of anyone bothering to reverse engineer the provisioning side of the broadcasts as they were all generally more interested in accessing the protected content.

I guess you could look at what channels are in the list already stored on the box and modulate with the same VID and PID and carrier and see if it works into the existing channel list, but TBH when a fully configerable DVB-S box with S2 and HD outputs etc is available on aliex for $40 free shipping, and that will for sure work with any DVB-S and DVB-S2 signals you make to send to it, that would be a better place to start playing compared to a locked down box that technically you do not own.

I have not seen any work done on making a DVB-S stream on SDRs, but the amature radio community have things they run on 1.2GHz using the DVB modulations for amature TV, but I think they use DVB-T - I would start looking at the hack-tv project and then move onto looking at the radio amatures and their TV stuff with a narrow DVB carrier on the ham radio bands for a starting point on getting this working.

At the end of it there is probably weeks of messing around, 100s of hardware and all you end up doing is making a pretty crap quality STB output your video signals in analog SD.