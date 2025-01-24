Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxQuestion about making own mpeg2 stream to play on old 2006 SKY Decoder
kiwibloke09

24 posts

Geek


#318506 24-Jan-2025 22:18
Send private message quote this post

As i have previously said in a forum i made a couple days ago i have bought a 2006 sky decoder and learn't that i can not watch any tv channels on it. But i am wondering if there is anyway to make my own mpeg2 stream and have it play on the old sky decoder as if it was live TV. and also for the programmes in the stream to appear in the EPG. Is there anything i could buy to make this possible. Maybe like a product where you can transfer a mpeg2 video to it and then connect it to the sky decoder very coaxial and have it trick the SKY Decoder into thinking its a channel. I know this sound a bit crazy but if this is possible could you please write down the instructions on how to make this possible and the product/s i need to purchase.

 

Cheers

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3335474 25-Jan-2025 08:02
Send private message quote this post

Here is a DVB-S modulator in order to simulate the satellite signal post LNB. You feed the mpeg2 into it. You might find one on eBay. Best to make contact with a broadcast engineer in some way, not sure if any on geekzone.

 

https://umt-tv.com/dvb-s-s2-modulator-v-2-1




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
kiwibloke09

24 posts

Geek


  #3335482 25-Jan-2025 08:23
Send private message quote this post

Thanks a lot, does it allow me to feed multiple mpeg2's into it to act as different channels and do the programs in the mpeg2 show in the EPG

 

 

 

Thanks a lot

Handle9
11118 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3335483 25-Jan-2025 08:25
Send private message quote this post

Honestly an old sky decoder is Ewaste. 

 

just move on. 



kiwibloke09

24 posts

Geek


  #3335485 25-Jan-2025 08:26
Send private message quote this post

It's just for fun mate

Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3335490 25-Jan-2025 08:47
Send private message quote this post

kiwibloke09:

 

Thanks a lot, does it allow me to feed multiple mpeg2's into it to act as different channels and do the programs in the mpeg2 show in the EPG

 

Thanks a lot

 

 

If you know how yes with other addons. It probably isn't a cheap project. You'll have a small satellite broadcast centre (no dish required) using 1990's modulation and codecs when you are finished.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3335492 25-Jan-2025 08:48
Send private message quote this post

kiwibloke09:

 

It's just for fun mate

 

 

If that's the case, and given you won't have the slightest clue what you are doing, I would stop now.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

RunningMan
8857 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335497 25-Jan-2025 09:20
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

 

Here is a DVB-S modulator in order to simulate the satellite signal post LNB. You feed the mpeg2 into it. You might find one on eBay. Best to make contact with a broadcast engineer in some way, not sure if any on geekzone.

 

https://umt-tv.com/dvb-s-s2-modulator-v-2-1

 

 

A satellite dish and LNB pointed at 160E will currently give you multiple DVB-S MPEG2 streams for free. i.e. Freeview up until about April when they will hopefully transition to DVB-S2.

 

The (current) issue is not feeding an MPEG2 video stream in, but configuring the decoder to receive it. Presumably they are set up to receive an OTA configuration that will no longer be transmitted. Configuring which transponder and stream to select is the issue for the OP at the moment.

 

In a few months time, the above modulator would probably then be required, but Lyngsat will know what DVB-S/MPEG2/FTA combo is available on another sat.



richms
27900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3335587 25-Jan-2025 12:47
Send private message quote this post

The sky box gets its config data from sky and the only config you can put into thru the menu are basic settings, it is the minimum to get it locked on a satellite, everything else is then provisioned from data sky send with channel list, PIDs, things for the EPG configuration. I am not aware of anyone bothering to reverse engineer the provisioning side of the broadcasts as they were all generally more interested in accessing the protected content.

 

I guess you could look at what channels are in the list already stored on the box and modulate with the same VID and PID and carrier and see if it works into the existing channel list, but TBH when a fully configerable DVB-S box with S2 and HD outputs etc is available on aliex for $40 free shipping, and that will for sure work with any DVB-S and DVB-S2 signals you make to send to it, that would be a better place to start playing compared to a locked down box that technically you do not own.

 

I have not seen any work done on making a DVB-S stream on SDRs, but the amature radio community have things they run on 1.2GHz using the DVB modulations for amature TV, but I think they use DVB-T - I would start looking at the hack-tv project and then move onto looking at the radio amatures and their TV stuff with a narrow DVB carrier on the ham radio bands for a starting point on getting this working.

 

At the end of it there is probably weeks of messing around, 100s of hardware and all you end up doing is making a pretty crap quality STB output your video signals in analog SD.




Richard rich.ms

kiwibloke09

24 posts

Geek


  #3335661 25-Jan-2025 15:04
Send private message quote this post

I tried asking chatgpt just to see what it would say, could you guys please tell me if this is correct or if its wrong. (i know, its a lot to read)

 

I will need to package my mpeg2 files into a valid transport stream (TS) which holds both audio, video and other data such as PID Info. I can use software like ffmpeg os tsMuxeR to create the transport streams. No i need to simulate a broadcast channel with the necessary parameters like frequency, PID and program number. the epg data associated with this channel need to be customized. I'll need a XML File that matches SKY's epg structure and assign time slots to them.

 

Does this look like SKY's epg structure?

 

XML Structure:

 

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<tv>
    <channel id="custom_channel">
        <display-name lang="en">Custom Channel</display-name>
    </channel>

 

    <programme start="20250125000000 +0000" stop="20250125003000 +0000" channel="custom_channel">
        <title lang="en">Program 1</title>
        <desc lang="en">Description of the program</desc>
        <category lang="en">Entertainment</category>
    </programme>

 

    <programme start="20250125003000 +0000" stop="20250125006000 +0000" channel="custom_channel">
        <title lang="en">Program 2</title>
        <desc lang="en">Description of the next program</desc>
        <category lang="en">Entertainment</category>
    </programme>
</tv>

 

now i need to inject the TS & EPG into the decoder i need to use a multiplexer to inject the ts file and the epg data onto a specific frequency. Tools to use: DVB-S2 Modulator that can inject transport stream into satellite broadcast signal and multiplexer software like muxlab or DVBstreamer can take the TS stream and epg data and package in into a full DVB broadcast signal.

 

Thanks for all the help everyone

RunningMan
8857 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335668 25-Jan-2025 16:00
Send private message quote this post

It's generically correct, but as I posted above, that's exactly what is already being broadcast for Freeview. MPEG2 video in a TS format stream from a DVB-S transponder. You're already getting all that done for you as it's the standard way of satellite broadcast for the last 25ish years.

 

Again, it's already been posted above but the problem you have is configuring the decoder to select the right (or any) video stream. Sky configured the boxes with settings sent OTA, but not any more because they don't use those STBs. They would also be looking for Sky's encrypted channels, not the FTA ones. Unless you can figure a way of getting the right settings into the box, you'll never receive anything from it.

 

Think of it like have an old radio but someone has removed the tuning knob. It still works, but there is no way of telling what to tune in to.

kiwibloke09

24 posts

Geek


  #3335741 25-Jan-2025 18:17
Send private message quote this post

Ahh alright, I understand now

 

 

Apsattv
2356 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335834 25-Jan-2025 20:27
Send private message quote this post

Don't waste your time on it. Those old skyboxes were never "fta" compatible. You couldnt load or save actual fta from outside of SKYS channels. 

 

 

yitz
2041 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335839 25-Jan-2025 21:03
Send private message quote this post

The system it ran was called OpenTV 

 

https://informitv.com/resources/glossary/opentv/ 

Rentakill
80 posts

Master Geek


  #3358838 31-Mar-2025 08:34
Send private message quote this post

Hi there.

 

Dug an old Pace Slim SkyBox out a few weeks ago which loaded Freeview Mpeg2 Services.

 

Worked Fine via D2. 

 

See:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cheers:

Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3358843 31-Mar-2025 08:50
Send private message quote this post

So how many mpeg2 streams still exist??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright