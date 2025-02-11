Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky customer support - new levels of arrogance and incompetence.
OldGeek

907 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#318675 11-Feb-2025 09:09
Send private message

It is interesting after a few weeks occasionally visiting the 'Sky Complaints' Facebook group and reading news coverage of Sky's satellite woes, that they are getting worse.

 

The satellite issues are beyond Sky's control.  Sky has a choice - offer satellite broadcasting through Optus or don't. When Optus service fails there is little \sky can do.  With current issues with D2 and 11 satellites, it is clear that customers with poorly-focussed dishes or dodgy LNBs will have problems that require techs to visit and fix.

 

What is inexcusable though is that Sky decided to totally revamp the way tech support personnel are managed, choosing to outsource the service to Downers, who have never provided these services before, at a time when high demand for service was known to be needed.  Some Sky customers have been waiting months for a tech to call and fix their reception issues, with appointment times being offered only to see a no-show.  Many experienced Sky techs will not sign with Downers and a few Sky customers are opting to pay a private serviceman (potentially an ex-Sky contractor) to get the job done.

 

On top of this, Sky have opted to drop their 0800-759759 customer support service, using their Auckland number instead.  To contact Sky now not only do you have to be prepared to wait over an hour on hold but you also need to budget the cost of 80 minutes or so to come off your cell-phone plan or toll-call cost.  While there are chat options and Sky's Facebook page available as an alternative, these are not as well publicised as the phone number.

All this adds up to the fact that if anyone is having difficulties using or understanding how to use Sky services (hardware or software), then this forum is a more desirable option than trying to get help from Sky.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
networkn
Networkn
32375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341383 11-Feb-2025 09:39
Send private message

I am as annoyed as anyone by the issues and the fact that they occured in a transition period of support. 

 

I believe that the move to Downer was a decision made many months ago, in an effort to lower the costs, so that prices increases to the consumer would be kept to a minimum. Same with the phone number, which changed over a year ago. 

 

I've used the chat 4 times in the past month and the phone 3 times. Each time my phone call has been answered within 5 minutes.  Wait times for chat wildly from 1 minute to over an hour. Phone is better and more efficient IMO. 

 

Obviously, when you have lots of people who require support, which is an out of the ordinary things, things are going to get squeezed. As you said, this is outside of Sky's control. They have added support people. It's not just a flick the switch thing. 

 

I understand the frustration, however, I think more understanding by customers is required.

 

 

 

 



Rikkitic
Awrrr
18686 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3341394 11-Feb-2025 10:39
Send private message

networkn:

 

I understand the frustration, however, I think more understanding by customers is required.

 

 

I genuinely do not understand this mentality. Sky is a commercial organisation that charges money for a service. They are selling you something. They are not doing you a favour. If you visit a restaurant and have a terrible meal, are you supposed to be understanding because the chef may be having a bad day?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

networkn
Networkn
32375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341397 11-Feb-2025 10:43
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

I genuinely do not understand this mentality. Sky is a commercial organisation that charges money for a service. They are selling you something. They are not doing you a favour. If you visit a restaurant and have a terrible meal, are you supposed to be understanding because the chef may be having a bad day?

 

 

No, but if you had good experiences with a restaurant over many years and as a result of the gas pipe being cut down the street, they were using alternative cooking methods that took longer, you'd cut them some slack, surely, as it's not a thing they could have predicted, or was under their control. 

 

This isn't bad planning or management. 

 

Also, they are offering compensation to those affected by way of account credits. 

 

I am not really sure what else you can reasonably expect?

 

 



Rikkitic
Awrrr
18686 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3341399 11-Feb-2025 10:53
Send private message

networkn:

 

No, but if you had good experiences with a restaurant over many years and as a result of the gas pipe being cut down the street, they were using alternative cooking methods that took longer, you'd cut them some slack, surely, as it's not a thing they could have predicted, or was under their control. 

 

This isn't bad planning or management. 

 

Also, they are offering compensation to those affected by way of account credits. 

 

I am not really sure what else you can reasonably expect?

 

 

 

 

Fair argument but can it not also be said that Sky should have seen these things coming and had plenty of time to prepare for them? I don't know as I haven't followed the issues closely.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

networkn
Networkn
32375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341401 11-Feb-2025 10:59
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

Fair argument but can it not also be said that Sky should have seen these things coming and had plenty of time to prepare for them? I don't know as I haven't followed the issues closely.

 

 

As I said, this wasn't something predicted. A satelitte has, at the end of it's life, fallen into a different orbit for part of the day. A portion of dishes aren't aligned to cope with that, usually older ones that have been installed a very long time (like mine which was installed 20 years ago). 

 

I mean, they could have possibly hired a bunch of people just in case, but then the costs would have been passed onto the consumer and people would be complaining they are getting ripped off. 

 

Sometimes stuff happens and people end up inconvenienced. Not every situation requires pitchforks and torches IMO.

 

 

 

 

OldGeek

907 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341403 11-Feb-2025 11:07
Send private message

networkn:

 

I believe that the move to Downer was a decision made many months ago, in an effort to lower the costs, so that prices increases to the consumer would be kept to a minimum. Same with the phone number, which changed over a year ago. 

 

Obviously, when you have lots of people who require support, which is an out of the ordinary things, things are going to get squeezed. As you said, this is outside of Sky's control. They have added support people. It's not just a flick the switch thing. 

 

I understand the frustration, however, I think more understanding by customers is required.

 

Sky knew about impending satellite service issues when they changed to Downers contract on November 1 last year.  It was not wise of them to change the structure of their technical support staff at a time when increased demand would be coming with customers experiencing service failure that requires a tech to fix dish hardware.  That was stupid and entirely within Sky's control.

 

If you are a customer who cannot watch anything, or cannot watch anything for some parts of every day that is bad enough and beyond Sky's control.  However when the customer tries to contact Sky, waits over an hour, gets a tech scheduled for 2 weeks time, stays home from work on that day and the tech never shows up with no prior communication then said customer could reasonably be angry.  When this process is repeated multiple times then anger turns to rage, and understandably so.  When the tech shows up and cannot fix the problem, it indicates there is a skillset issue.  All this is entirely a result of what Sky has done.

 

It is clear from the many posts to the Sky complaints group on Facebook that many Sky customers are unaware that they can watch Sky content without a dish.  A few cannot, but there are options.  It seems that Sky have recently realised, with these problems now into their 4th month, that just maybe it would be a good idea to give customers the option of a POD.  More evidence of arrogance and incompetence.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402

Quinny
890 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3341410 11-Feb-2025 11:22
Send private message

Put up a page with the solutions and options. Give customers a choice - Wait for tech or pay privately. Here is what needs to be done to skip the queue. If done privately, state won't void the warranty - Add a submission to complete to show what was done and who did it. Several companies say they are approved Sky Technicians, so even if limited to these. 

 

Company reputation is worth more than a contract with Downers. If they can't meet demand, then be the solution for your customers, not the problem. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

networkn
Networkn
32375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341479 11-Feb-2025 12:43
Send private message

OldGeek:

 

Sky knew about impending satellite service issues when they changed to Downers contract on November 1 last year.  It was not wise of them to change the structure of their technical support staff at a time when increased demand would be coming with customers experiencing service failure that requires a tech to fix dish hardware.  That was stupid and entirely within Sky's control.

 

 

Do you have some evidence to support this assertion that they knew the issue was due to happen? I understand the Satelitte went through abnormal decay. Even if they knew it might happen, do you have some evidence to support they knew the scope and width of the problem?  It certainly falls outside of the information I have seen. If the problem was even 10% bigger than they thought it could have been, that is a huge increase in demand for services.

 

 

 

 

If you are a customer who cannot watch anything, or cannot watch anything for some parts of every day that is bad enough and beyond Sky's control.  However when the customer tries to contact Sky, waits over an hour, gets a tech scheduled for 2 weeks time, stays home from work on that day and the tech never shows up with no prior communication then said customer could reasonably be angry.  When this process is repeated multiple times then anger turns to rage, and understandably so.  When the tech shows up and cannot fix the problem, it indicates there is a skillset issue.  All this is entirely a result of what Sky has done.

 

 

I have experienced this frustration, and understand people feeling this way. The lack of communication is what upset people the most. My guy turned up without a job description, I am unsure who is responsible for that, Downer or Sky, it should be looked into. Having said that, he fixed the issue in about 5 minutes.  If people are turning up without the relevant training, that's pretty poor. I'd be surprised if that was a widespread problem. 

 

When you contract someone to do stuff for you, you trust they will do a good job. If they don't do a good job, you deal with that, but it's not an instant fix. Sky's communication could definitely have been better, but it feels like they have pivoted and addressed issues as quickly as it's possible to do in these situations. 

 

 

 

I do not feel this is a lack of planning on Sky's part or a matter of arrogance. I definitely don't think it's incompetence. I think it's a big problem and they are addressing it as quickly as possible within the limits of the resources they have. This should be a one off issue.  I can't recall an issue of this width and depth ever striking Sky before. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

richms
28245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341489 11-Feb-2025 12:58
Send private message

networkn:

 

No, but if you had good experiences with a restaurant over many years and as a result of the gas pipe being cut down the street, they were using alternative cooking methods that took longer, you'd cut them some slack, surely, as it's not a thing they could have predicted, or was under their control. 

 

This isn't bad planning or management. 

 

Also, they are offering compensation to those affected by way of account credits. 

 

I am not really sure what else you can reasonably expect?

 

 

I don't have an ongoing subscription with the restaurant down the street, I also have many restaurants to choose from that all do the same thing - food. There is only one legit place to get the content on sky from in most cases and when they fail and still take the money its like having a prepaid booking at the restaurant for a good meal, and then turning up and they're like "cant feed you, gas is broken" and serving up half a meal and kicking you out half way thru.

 

Credits were not offered until consumer said something about it. Their first position was basically one of tough luck, deal with it.




Richard rich.ms

networkn
Networkn
32375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341501 11-Feb-2025 13:23
Send private message

richms:

 

I don't have an ongoing subscription with the restaurant down the street, I also have many restaurants to choose from that all do the same thing - food. There is only one legit place to get the content on sky from in most cases and when they fail and still take the money its like having a prepaid booking at the restaurant for a good meal, and then turning up and they're like "cant feed you, gas is broken" and serving up half a meal and kicking you out half way thru.

 

Credits were not offered until consumer said something about it. Their first position was basically one of tough luck, deal with it.

 

 

It's not Sky's fault there aren't any other content providers doing what they are doing. 

 

The problem initially didn't look that widespread nor did the solution look to be as time consuming to fix as it has turned out to be. Not every outage requires compensation. Sky saw the impact was larger than initially thought and adjusted it's position to recognise the increased impact. Seems reasonable to me. 

 

 

Spyware
3772 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3341502 11-Feb-2025 13:30
Send private message

networkn:

 

Do you have some evidence to support this assertion that they knew the issue was due to happen? I understand the Satelitte went through abnormal decay. Even if they knew it might happen, do you have some evidence to support they knew the scope and width of the problem?  It certainly falls outside of the information I have seen. If the problem was even 10% bigger than they thought it could have been, that is a huge increase in demand for services.

 

 

Sky's annual report mentions migration off D2 at end of life in May 25.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18686 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3341503 11-Feb-2025 13:32
Send private message

networkn:

 

It's not Sky's fault there aren't any other content providers doing what they are doing. 

 

 

Sky ties everything up in exclusivity agreements and does everything possible to block any alternatives. Remember geo-unblocking? Didn't Sky go to court to prevent genuine competition? I don't know or remember the exact details of all this but I'm pretty sure Sky has done everything possible over the years to keep legitimate competitors out of its private patch. I am happy to be proven wrong but that is my strong impression up to now.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

networkn
Networkn
32375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341514 11-Feb-2025 14:39
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

Sky ties everything up in exclusivity agreements and does everything possible to block any alternatives. Remember geo-unblocking? Didn't Sky go to court to prevent genuine competition? I don't know or remember the exact details of all this but I'm pretty sure Sky has done everything possible over the years to keep legitimate competitors out of its private patch. I am happy to be proven wrong but that is my strong impression up to now.

 

 

Heh, imagine a business doing everything it can to protect it's profits and look after it's shareholders interests. 

 

If that's the yardstick you are using to measure 'bad', then you are gonna be super mad at everyone all the time. 

 

Did they do so within their legal rights? If they didn't, their attempts would have been blocked. 

 

Not sure what any of that has to do with this though. If another provider had the rights and felt NZ was a profitable market to be in, then there would be other options. 

 

 

networkn
Networkn
32375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341520 11-Feb-2025 14:42
Send private message

Spyware:

 

Sky's annual report mentions migration off D2 at end of life in May 25.

 

 

OK, it's not May '25 yet, last time I checked. As I understand it, there was no expected decay in orbit indicated, it was an unplanned outage. 

 

Even if there was a small chance, do you ramp up hiring and training on that small chance? Shareholders would argue not, and they would have a reasonable argument. You can't mitigate all risk.

 

 

richms
28245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341532 11-Feb-2025 15:25
Send private message

networkn:

 

It's not Sky's fault there aren't any other content providers doing what they are doing. 

 

The problem initially didn't look that widespread nor did the solution look to be as time consuming to fix as it has turned out to be. Not every outage requires compensation. Sky saw the impact was larger than initially thought and adjusted it's position to recognise the increased impact. Seems reasonable to me. 

 

 

 

 

Yes it is their fault, they bid on exclusive rights, so there isnt anyone else able to get the content and sell it. 




Richard rich.ms

