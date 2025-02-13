Just got this email from Sky

"We want to remind you that from 27 February, you won’t be able to use your black Sky Box to access On Demand entertainment and sport anymore. You can find out more about this change here.



It’s important to note this change applies to On Demand shows only - your usual sport and entertainment channels with scheduled programming will stay the same.

What this change means

You’ll no longer be able to stream shows and movies (including movies that were previously on our Sky Box Office channels) from our On Demand library to watch whenever you want.

Keep watching your favourites On Demand on the new Sky Box

You'll find the entertainment you love quicker and easier than ever before on the new Sky Box.



By swapping to the new Sky Box, you’ll get a richer live TV and On Demand experience, and enjoy technological enhancements (a new Sky Box connected to both satellite and the internet gives you a back-up option in times of service or weather disruption).



The new Sky Box is on us – get yours today!

Guess they want everyone to upgrade to the shiny new one that seems to have lots of complaints about here on GZ. I wonder how long before the next service is withdrawn from it, Recording??