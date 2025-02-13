Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky doesn't want you to use the old black Sky box any longer??
old3eyes

#318708 13-Feb-2025 16:56
Just  got this email from Sky

 

"We want to remind you that from 27 February, you won’t be able to use your black Sky Box to access On Demand entertainment and sport anymore. You can find out more about this change here.

It’s important to note this change applies to On Demand shows only - your usual sport and entertainment channels with scheduled programming will stay the same.

 

What this change means

 

You’ll no longer be able to stream shows and movies (including movies that were previously on our Sky Box Office channels) from our On Demand library to watch whenever you want.

 

Keep watching your favourites On Demand on the new Sky Box

 

You'll find the entertainment you love quicker and easier than ever before on the new Sky Box.

By swapping to the new Sky Box, you’ll get a richer live TV and On Demand experience, and enjoy technological enhancements (a new Sky Box connected to both satellite and the internet gives you a back-up option in times of service or weather disruption).

The new Sky Box is on us – get yours today!

 

Guess they  want  everyone to  upgrade to the shiny new one that  seems to have lots of complaints about here on GZ. I wonder how long before the next  service is withdrawn from it, Recording??  




vexxxboy
  #3342547 13-Feb-2025 17:21
i find it interesting that that havent said why they are doing it other than for a richer experience, i have never had a problem using on demand on the Black box and the only reason i can see for doing this is to make people move to the new box.




fearandloathing
  #3342549 13-Feb-2025 17:32
I got so fed up with the new skybox and sky reception, I ended cancelling the service. 

cyril7
  #3342612 13-Feb-2025 18:48
To be honest the on demand via the old black box's is rubbish, just use Skygo the experience is superior, that said, for this house hold Sky is on the chopping block in the New Year, we've had enough.

 

 

 

networkn
Networkn
  #3342616 13-Feb-2025 20:05
So the new Skybox is a combination of Satelitte and the the Pod? If it wasn't $25 a month (what a rip!) I would have kept the pod, it worked well. 

 

 

 

How does rewind and FFWD work on the new box? I like the way the old box works for that, and don't like the way the streaming boxes do it. 

 

 

vexxxboy
  #3342705 14-Feb-2025 07:42
networkn:

 

So the new Skybox is a combination of Satelitte and the the Pod? If it wasn't $25 a month (what a rip!) I would have kept the pod, it worked well. 

 

 

 

How does rewind and FFWD work on the new box? I like the way the old box works for that, and don't like the way the streaming boxes do it. 

 

 

 

 

They work but ,like most things on the white box, on a very basic level. it just gets frustrating that it is not as easy as the black box.




Dingbatt
  #3342707 14-Feb-2025 07:47
I assume the “Black Box” they refer to is the Veon(?) one?

 

I ask because I have a Pace MySkyHDi which is also black. Is that one still going to be able to download ondemand?




JPNZ
  #3342708 14-Feb-2025 07:51
vexxxboy:

 

i find it interesting that that havent said why they are doing it other than for a richer experience, i have never had a problem using on demand on the Black box and the only reason i can see for doing this is to make people move to the new box.

 

 

Exactly my thoughts, although I hardly ever use on demand it was nice to know it was there. More 4K sport offerings and I'll be tempted to upgrade to the new white box.




evnafets
  #3342719 14-Feb-2025 08:35
The "Black Box" probably refers to any box older than the new white one.  Kaon or Pace.  So your Pace MySkyHDI would not be able to download on-demand content. 

 

I don't think it would really work well as an incentive to upgrade - surprisingly few people actually use the on-demand features of the 'old' boxes. 

 

 

 

I think the driver for this would be as much or more cost cutting / retiring old systems. Right now there are two different on-demand video delivery platforms being supported.  One for the 'old' boxes and one for the 'new'

 

Old school progressive download of SD content vs the streaming model in HD. 

 

You could liken it to withdrawing support for copper wiring after fiber is installed. 

 

 

Handsomedan
  #3342721 14-Feb-2025 08:39
Just give me a Sky Go app on my Apple TV and I'll get rid of your box forever! 




JPNZ
  #3342810 14-Feb-2025 10:46
Handsomedan:

 

Just give me a Sky Go app on my Apple TV and I'll get rid of your box forever! 

 

 

We both know that's never going to happen




Handsomedan
  #3342818 14-Feb-2025 11:13
JPNZ:

 

Handsomedan:

 

Just give me a Sky Go app on my Apple TV and I'll get rid of your box forever! 

 

 

We both know that's never going to happen

 

A boy can dream...




rugrat
  #3342851 14-Feb-2025 12:18
My Auntie has the black box, she downloads heaps of programs overnight. She is going to be very annoyed.

 

She only has a basic phone so not sure if Sky Go would work, plus on a cell plan internet connection, though Netflix and others work fine on it.

 

She paid $600 so pays no recording fee, where as I believe if she goes to the new box will lose that and have to pay an extra $15 a month.

 

She is watching less sport then use to, so ditching it could become an option.

suthland
  #3343233 15-Feb-2025 16:46
rugrat:

 

She paid $600 so pays no recording fee, where as I believe if she goes to the new box will lose that and have to pay an extra $15 a month.

 

 

From the Skytv faq web page.

 

What happens to My Sky prepaid, when upgrading to the new Sky Box?

 

If you pre-paid for My Sky when it launched, some time ago, you will still be able to record using My Sky without paying a monthly fee.

 

This was a reason why i held off upgrading along with all the original horror stories. I had three separate Sky CSR’s tell me I would have to pay $15 for each of my two boxes if i wanted to record even though i had paid upfront years ago. When I found this in faq’s and quoted it the CSR still had to go to his supervisor to confirm it so take what they say with a grain of salt. Have had two white boxes for about a month now and i am very happy with them. Need a bit of work to setup properly but once done and sky remote code to TV brand I prefer the product to my old MySky Hdi boxes. 

rugrat
  #3343244 15-Feb-2025 19:21
Thanks for clearing that up. I believe she was told by a CSR when asking about it.

 

Glad to hear it is all working out.

 

Is the new box self install, or does someone come out like the old box’s?

 

If self install, my Aunt would likely struggle with it and we are in different cities.

suthland
  #3343249 15-Feb-2025 20:25
It’s totally self install and you really need to understand what you are doing to get the best out of it. I have had to help a few friends/family as they don’t know an hdmi cable from an ethernet cable one and if you said hdmi-cec their eyes roll.  The quick start guide is pretty good but as you may know a lot of people won’t read it and just put it in the too hard basket. I think Sky should have a free installation service for the 65+ (i am actually 69 so not being ageist here) as there are many in that group who are simply not tech knowledge savvy. The sort that never learnt to program a video player…. Remember them?

