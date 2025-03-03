Sky says it's a known issue, and they're working on it - here's my Live Chat with support

Sky: Sorry, at the moment we are having an issue recording on those channels, but our technical department is investigating this, and we will notify you via email if this issue is fixed.

Me: So you have "an issue" but you only tell customers about it when they complain, no proactive notice?

Sky: No worries I will forward your feedback to our management team