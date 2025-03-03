Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky - can't record programmes on channels I'm paying for
Sky says it's a known issue, and they're working on it - here's my Live Chat with support

 


Me:  Recently, I am unable to record anything on several channels, including Bravo, Eden, HGTV & Rush
Me:  If I try to record a programme, it looks like it's working but when I play it back there's just a black screen, no video or audio.
Me:  I have the new white Sky Box

 

Sky: Sorry, at the moment we are having an issue recording on those channels, but our technical department is investigating this, and we will notify you via email if this issue is fixed.

 

Me:  So you have "an issue" but you only tell customers about it when they complain, no proactive notice?
Sky: No worries I will forward your feedback to our management team

 

Note: "we will email you if the issue is fixed"
I'll not hold my breath, then

All free view channels, wonder if they set a Do NOT record flag

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Apsattv:

 

All free view channels, wonder if they set a Do NOT record flag

 

Possible, but other free to view channels record fine, including TV1, TV2, Three, SkyOpen, Māori, Duke and their +1 channels

PolicyGuy:

 

Apsattv:

 

All free view channels, wonder if they set a Do NOT record flag

 

Possible, but other free to view channels record fine, including TV1, TV2, Three, SkyOpen, Māori, Duke and their +1 channels

 

 

But the ones being complained about Bravo, HGTV etc are SD and come off Freeviews transponder

 

 



Perhaps point the finger at Freeview?

 

 

Yes, Apsattv is correct. Should be fixed now.

