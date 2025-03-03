Sky says it's a known issue, and they're working on it - here's my Live Chat with support
Me: Recently, I am unable to record anything on several channels, including Bravo, Eden, HGTV & Rush
Me: If I try to record a programme, it looks like it's working but when I play it back there's just a black screen, no video or audio.
Me: I have the new white Sky Box
Sky: Sorry, at the moment we are having an issue recording on those channels, but our technical department is investigating this, and we will notify you via email if this issue is fixed.
Me: So you have "an issue" but you only tell customers about it when they complain, no proactive notice?
Sky: No worries I will forward your feedback to our management team
Note: "we will email you if the issue is fixed"
I'll not hold my breath, then