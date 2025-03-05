Got an email from Spark to say that my Neon service would go up inprice to $19.99 per month. I canceled Apple TV last month this is the next to go. There's nothing I want to watch there now especially with a stereo sound track
everything is going up, our tanking NZD is partially to blame
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
Partner signed up recently but it has no subtitles. What?
So much for inflation being under control. No wonder the RB governor has resigned
mattwnz:
So much for inflation being under control. No wonder the RB governor has resigned
lol
mattwnz:
So much for inflation being under control. No wonder the RB governor has resigned
Ah - so he did resign with Neon? I heard he was going to let it lapse - but he probably wants to keep his subscription going because he’s going to have plenty of time on his hands to watch TV.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
boosacnoodle:
Partner signed up recently but it has no subtitles. What?
That's normal, my partner doesn't have subtitles either.
boosacnoodle:
Partner signed up recently but it has no subtitles. What?
We watch Neon via Apple TV and it does have subtitles.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
eracode:
boosacnoodle:
Partner signed up recently but it has no subtitles. What?
We watch Neon via Apple TV and it does have subtitles.
I think it depends on the program/movie. Some have subs but many don’t.
tchart:
eracode:
boosacnoodle:
Partner signed up recently but it has no subtitles. What?
We watch Neon via Apple TV and it does have subtitles.
I think it depends on the program/movie. Some have subs but many don’t.
Ah - seems we've just been lucky with shows we've watched.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
richms:
Cancel it and sail the seas. I am now down to no subscription services other than my grandfathered youtube red sub.
Arrrr, I like the cut of yer jib.
I do tend to find more to watch on Neon than other streaming services.
I usually dip in and out of subscriptions, so I'm trying to decide whether to unsubscribe for a month or two before returning, or whether to buy the annual subscription now before the price goes up in April. At the current annual price, it works out at $16.67 per month.
RealDebrid... Say no more
Interslice:
RealDebrid... Say no more
Thought that was dead?