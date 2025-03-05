Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Neon price increase.
old3eyes

#318928 5-Mar-2025 18:59
Got an email from Spark to say that my Neon service would go up inprice to $19.99 per month. I canceled Apple TV last month this is the next to go. There's nothing I want to watch there now especially with a stereo sound track 




Regards,

Old3eyes

 1 | 2
nztim
  #3350553 5-Mar-2025 19:57
everything is going up, our tanking NZD is partially to blame 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
boosacnoodle
  #3350558 5-Mar-2025 20:29
Partner signed up recently but it has no subtitles. What?

mattwnz
  #3350567 5-Mar-2025 21:42
So much for inflation being under control. No wonder the RB governor has resigned



Handle9
  #3350575 5-Mar-2025 22:06
mattwnz:

 

So much for inflation being under control. No wonder the RB governor has resigned

 

 

lol

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3350587 6-Mar-2025 02:30
mattwnz:

 

So much for inflation being under control. No wonder the RB governor has resigned

 

 

Ah - so he did resign with Neon? I heard he was going to let it lapse - but he probably wants to keep his subscription going because he's going to have plenty of time on his hands to watch TV.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

MikeFly
  #3350589 6-Mar-2025 04:46
boosacnoodle:

 

Partner signed up recently but it has no subtitles. What?

 

 

 

 

That's normal, my partner doesn't have subtitles either.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3350593 6-Mar-2025 07:42
boosacnoodle:

 

Partner signed up recently but it has no subtitles. What?

 

 

We watch Neon via Apple TV and it does have subtitles.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



tchart
  #3350594 6-Mar-2025 07:50
eracode:

 

boosacnoodle:

 

Partner signed up recently but it has no subtitles. What?

 

 

We watch Neon via Apple TV and it does have subtitles.

 

 

 

 

I think it depends on the program/movie. Some have subs but many don't. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3350868 7-Mar-2025 08:55
tchart:

 

eracode:

 

boosacnoodle:

 

Partner signed up recently but it has no subtitles. What?

 

 

We watch Neon via Apple TV and it does have subtitles.

 

 

I think it depends on the program/movie. Some have subs but many don't. 

 

 

Ah - seems we've just been lucky with shows we've watched.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

richms
  #3351275 8-Mar-2025 02:33
Cancel it and sail the seas. I am now down to no subscription services other than my grandfathered youtube red sub.




Richard rich.ms

MikeFly
  #3351277 8-Mar-2025 03:21
richms:

 

Cancel it and sail the seas. I am now down to no subscription services other than my grandfathered youtube red sub.

 

 

 

 

Arrrr, I like the cut of yer jib.

Rushmere
  #3351319 8-Mar-2025 11:49
I do tend to find more to watch on Neon than other streaming services.

 

I usually dip in and out of subscriptions,  so I'm trying to decide whether to unsubscribe for a month or two before returning, or whether to buy the annual subscription now before the price goes up in April. At the current annual price, it works out at $16.67 per month.

Interslice
  #3351480 8-Mar-2025 14:40
RealDebrid... Say no more

Bluntj
  #3351486 8-Mar-2025 15:08
Interslice:

 

RealDebrid... Say no more

 

 

Thought that was dead?

richms
  #3351495 8-Mar-2025 15:30
I just manually add things I want to watch and they are usualy down and ready before I have got snacks and other things sorted out. Not for the full disc rips but any 4k reencode is done in a few mins on a gig internet connection.




Richard rich.ms

