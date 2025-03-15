MajorFigjam

Out of interest, does anyone know how long should it take for updated account details to appear on Sky's "Account Details" page?

As it's not possible to change some info (eg Primary contact number) online, even though access to Account Details is password controlled, I rang the Call Centre to make changes. However, after rechecking today, I still see the old details on screen

Online chat can't tell me how long it will take to update - literally, the Call Centre (should that be Chat Centre?) advised that they don't want to give you misinformation, and don't know how long it will take.