ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxHow long should it take to update My Account details as shown on line?
MajorFigjam

Geek
#319029 15-Mar-2025 09:47
Out of interest, does anyone know how long should it take for updated account details to appear on Sky's "Account Details" page?

 

As it's not possible to change some info (eg Primary contact number) online, even though access to Account Details is password controlled, I rang the Call Centre to make changes.  However, after rechecking today, I still see the old details on screen

 

Online chat can't tell me how long it will take to update - literally, the Call Centre (should that be Chat Centre?) advised that they don't want to give you misinformation, and don't know how long it will take.  

Linux
Uber Geek
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354158 15-Mar-2025 10:06
It should be instant



Buckchoi
Master Geek
  #3354256 15-Mar-2025 20:54
When you finally get a hold of someone at Sky who knows what they're doing, it's instant. I've experienced that same situation, going around in circles with the call centre. In the end I found success via messaging them multiple times on Facebook, dealing with a different person each time. Eventually I got a great response from someone who updated it and the change was immediately reflected on the website and in the app.

joshhill96
Uber Geek
ID Verified
Trusted

  #3354568 17-Mar-2025 11:40
Should be instant if done on their end, their website CRM is linked directly to the portal you see on the customer end. 

 

(Used to work for them and used their database) 




