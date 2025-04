Behodar: tweake: however the decoders, as far as i can remember, where always sky's property. even way back in the early days when you had to buy your own aerial. Interestingly back in ~2008 I paid a one-off installation fee to get a dish, a decoder, and access to Prime (this was before Prime was available on Freeview). This was only available if you were outside a UHF coverage area. At no point was I told that I wasn't buying the equipment, and there was no documentation stating otherwise (in fact, there was no documentation at all!). I suspect that, at least legally, I probably owned the decoder. I've long wondered whether this was standard practice or whether there was supposed to be a contract.

my mem it was in the fine print in the contract. all the equipment is rented. the scrap that happened is that sky claiming the dish is theirs is opposite to the property law. however in practice most of the time its a non issue. people left the dish in place and it was cheaper for sky to reconnect that customer (or the next one if house was sold/rented etc). that was fine most of the time except people taking it off and selling it and also real estate agents would get aerials removed to make the place look nicer.

way back at the start you had to buy your own aerial and installs could be done by anyone (ie not done by a sky contractor), which was off putting to customers. i started right at the end of that era (mid-late 90's?), probably one of the last private sky installs. they dropped that and you had to get it done through sky themselves. then it became "all sky's gear".