Since updating my iPhone to iOS 18.4 and installing the new SkyGo app build, it refuses to Airplay any content - just a spinning wheel on the Airplay pop-up on the phone. If I choose to mirror my device to the TV using the main iPhone settings, it works instantly, so I know the devices can talk to each other. This was working a couple of days before the 18.4/new app updates.

If I use an iPad that has not been updated, I can share content to the same TV via Airplay without any problems.

Anyone else noticed this?