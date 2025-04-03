Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxHDMI extender (cat6 cable) for Sky Tv
SuperHemi

39 posts

Geek


#319221 3-Apr-2025 18:03
Send private message

Hi

 

I'm planning to buy a HDMI extender so I can send the signal from my Sky box to a second TV.

 

We've got cat6 cable throughout the house, so I'm assuming this will be pretty straight forward.

 

I'm looking at buying the following Digitech 4k extender. It looks like this would avoid needing to buy a separate splitter, because the transmitter has HDMI pass through.

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/digitech-4k-hdmi-cat6-extender-with-ir-extender/p/AC1785?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwwLO_BhB2EiwAx2e-38rm45dSPrO4foys3EwvH3d7HZVdl5KbvpFIdq_o4QOB-RXefwPHLRoCcaEQAvD_BwE

 

 

 

A few questions:

 

- Is the Digitech extender a good option? Or are there are there better extenders available at a similar price?

 

- I've heard there can been HDCP issues when using HDMI splitters/extenders with Sky. Will this one do the job ok?

 

- I'd need to connect the cat 6 cable to the 2nd tv via a patch panel. Will this cause any issues when using an HDMI extender?

 

Thanks for your help!

Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
2807 posts

Uber Geek


  #3360281 3-Apr-2025 18:27
Send private message quote this post

I can't comment on the Digitech extender, but it's almost certainly a generic extender with a brand name slapped on it. There are plenty of options on AliExpress for a fraction of the price.

 

I've used cheap HDMI over Cat6 successfully, with a few tens of meters of stranded (should have been solid core) Cat6 cable and a patch panel in the mix. When things have gone wrong (random dots or complete loss of signal), unplugging and reconnecting usually sorts it out.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright