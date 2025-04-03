Hi

I'm planning to buy a HDMI extender so I can send the signal from my Sky box to a second TV.

We've got cat6 cable throughout the house, so I'm assuming this will be pretty straight forward.

I'm looking at buying the following Digitech 4k extender. It looks like this would avoid needing to buy a separate splitter, because the transmitter has HDMI pass through.

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/digitech-4k-hdmi-cat6-extender-with-ir-extender/p/AC1785?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwwLO_BhB2EiwAx2e-38rm45dSPrO4foys3EwvH3d7HZVdl5KbvpFIdq_o4QOB-RXefwPHLRoCcaEQAvD_BwE

A few questions:

- Is the Digitech extender a good option? Or are there are there better extenders available at a similar price?

- I've heard there can been HDCP issues when using HDMI splitters/extenders with Sky. Will this one do the job ok?

- I'd need to connect the cat 6 cable to the 2nd tv via a patch panel. Will this cause any issues when using an HDMI extender?

Thanks for your help!